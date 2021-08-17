Meet the Infomation Systems Student Who Started His Own Carpentry Business at 22

A young Computer Information Systems student from Bloemfontein in the Free State has Mzansi in awe of his amazing work as a self-taught carpenter

Thabang Shinners, 22, started his carpentry business in 2020 after seeing an opportunity to exploit a gap in the market

A social media post about Shinners has inspired Saffas to doff their hats to the burgeoning entrepreneur

A young man from Bloemfontein in the Free State is making the right moves, and Mzansi cannot help but stan the trailblazer.

The Computer Information Systems (CIS) student is a self-taught carpenter and is leading as a trendsetter of note as he takes full charge of his future.

A young man from Bloemfontein in the Free State is making the right moves, and Mzansi cannot help but stan the trailblazer. Image: @KasiEconomy, @ThaPlanka/ Twitter.

Source: Twitter

In his words, many people were working and studying at home because of the restrictions around Covid-19. More incredibly, he learnt everything he knows over YouTube.

A post of his efforts on the Briefly News Facebook page attracted nearly 200 positive reactions as others in Mzansi stan the young king.

The post read in part:

"Hard work and dedication always pay off. He is a true example of the fact that you can do anything you put your mind to."

Scanning through the comments, several inspired Saffas doffed their hats to the burgeoning entrepreneur.

Sthembiso Petros said:

"Big up, buddy."

Lyly Çäñoê Matjila added:

"Let's keep moving."

Fistos Worldart Qnts mentioned:

"Inspired."

Source: Briefly.co.za