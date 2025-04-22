South African golfer Garrick Higgo won the Corales Punta Cana Championship, marking his second PGA Tour title

Higgo edged out his competition with a one-stroke victory, reaffirming his skills on the PGA Tour after his previous win in 2021

The win earned Higgo a substantial cash reward, adding a significant boost to his earnings and solidifying his growing career in professional golf

South African golfer Garrick Higgo secured a thrilling one-stroke win at the 2025 Corales Punta Cana Championship, clinching his second PGA Tour title and pocketing a massive R13.55 million in the process.

Garrick Higgo claims a dramatic one-stroke victory at the 2025 Corales Punta Cana Championship. Image: Andy Lyons

Source: Getty Images

The 25-year-old, who previously lifted the Palmetto Championship trophy in South Carolina back in 2021, showed grit and composure as he carded a final score of 14-under-par. His latest triumph is a timely reminder of his potential on golf’s biggest stage.

'This is why I play the game' – Higgo

An emotional Higgo reflected on the win, acknowledging the highs and lows of professional sport.

“This is unbelievable and this is why I play the game. You know, the journey – I’m going to go through a down again, everybody does, I’m going to have ups. I just truly enjoy the journey,” he said after hoisting the trophy.

Tight leaderboard battle in Punta Cana

Higgo edged out five players who tied for second place, all finishing on 13-under-par. The runners-up – Alejandro Tosti, Keith Mitchell, Jeremy Paul, Michael Thorbjornsen and Joel Dahmen – each earned $243,400 (just over R4.58 million).

Here are the top prize payouts:

1st: Garrick Higgo (-14) – $720,000 (R13.55 million) T2: Tosti, Mitchell, Paul, Thorbjornsen, Dahmen (-13) – $243,400 each T7: Vince Whaley, Chan Kim (-12) – $130,000 each T9: Schmid, Hoffman, Martin (-11) – $109,000 each

Higgo edges out five players tied for second, all finishing at 13-under-par. Image: Andy Lyons

Source: Getty Images

Career boost for Higgo

This victory not only boosts Higgo’s bank balance, but also strengthens his standing on the PGA Tour. It could provide him with further exemptions and invites to bigger events, offering a platform to continue his rise in world golf. With calm nerves and a steady swing, Higgo proved he has the mettle to deliver under pressure. His R13 million reward was hard-earned and richly deserved.

Who is Garrick Higgo?

Garrick Higgo is a rising star in South African golf, known for his powerful swing and calm composure under pressure. Since turning professional in 2019, he has made waves on both the European and PGA Tours, quickly establishing himself as one of the country’s brightest talents.

Source: Briefly News