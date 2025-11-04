“So Cute”: Tyla Impressed With Mother and Daughter’s TikTok ‘Chanel’ Dance Moves

A mother and daughter hopped onto a TikTok trend where people danced to singer Tyla's latest song, Chanel

The dancing duo received millions of views, as well as a shout-out and repost from the hitmaker herself

Several social media users flocked to the comment section to applaud the little girl's dancing, urging the mother to enrol her for dance lessons

TikTok dance content creator Sithabile 'Sthaa' Nxumalo and her daughter, Athaa, wowed many online viewers when they danced to Tyla's new single, Chanel. The singer was so impressed with the duo that she reposted the video on her account on the social media platform.

Sthaa uploaded the clip on 1 November, 2025, showing how she and her five-year-old daughter moved to the dance moves choreographed by TikTok user @kipittok.

The video garnered over two million views, a number that isn't unfamiliar to the mother and daughter, who often post lip-syncing and dancing videos together.

Tyla accused of copying Chanel song concept

Chanel, which she released on 24 October, 2025, took the internet by storm. It also made headlines when American rapper Young Miami accused Tyla of copying her unreleased song Take Me to Chanel.

The former City Girls member went on X (formerly Twitter) and claimed in a series of tweets that she had played Tyla the song. She added:

"Take me to Chanel > Put me in Chanel."

The internet went wild when the accusations were made against Tyla, with many Americans defending the South African singer and bashing Yung Miami for allegedly clout-chasing.

Internet loves the dancing duo

Several people on the internet, including Tyla, took to the comment section to share how much they enjoyed the mother and her daughter's performance.

The award-winning songstress said to Sthaa and Athaa:

"So cute, omg."

@llllllaa68 wrote in the comments:

"No offence to me, but she might be better than me at this trend."

@zamambatha said to the mother:

"Please take her to dance school. There is so much potential there."

@goody...4, who loved what they saw on their For You Page, remarked:

"My sister and I agreed that it's AI to make ourselves feel better."

@your_grandma2 asked the online community:

"How can someone be this cute?"

@missn589 added in the comment section:

"She’s a superstar, I'm telling you. Do something about it, Momma."

Watch the TikTok video on Sthaa's account below:

