Social media users were pained by how Gen Alpha ignored an Easter tradition after seeing a now-viral TikTok video

As the Christians celebrate the resurrection of Jesus Christ, places around the world that celebrate the holiday have started decorating

A prominent decorative piece during the season is the Easter bunny, which is usually placed in malls for little children to take pictures with

The new generation of children was born during the rise of social media and therefore missed out on a lot of things the previous generation enjoyed.

Gen Alpha is no stranger to doom scrolling on TikTok or other social media platforms and has gotten used to sharing parts of their lives online. The generation of kids ignored a famous Easter tradition and broke many hearts.

Gen Alpha ignores Easter tradition

Just like Christmas, the Christian holiday, Easter, has its own legendary figure, the Easter Bunny. Decorations for the holidays include eggs, baskets and chocolate bunnies.

A giant Easter Bunny is usually seen around this time at malls or other public spaces, where children can take pictures and get into the spirit of Easter. In a now-viral TikTok video, an Easter Bunny is seen sitting by itself, with nobody around excited enough to take pictures with it.

Social media users were pained by the clip and worried about how lonely the bunny must have felt during a time when it was supposed to be celebrated the most.

Watch the TikTok video below:

5 ways to get into Easter spirit

Getting into the Easter spirit is pretty easy, whether you’re spending it alone or with family. Hobbs London shared five ways people could get into the spirit:

Make decorations

Easter decorations are pretty easy. You can get crafty by creating pom-pom garlands from leftover wool, and ribbons can be turned into festive bunting.

Bring the outdoors in

In South Africa, it’s pretty chilly to enjoy an Easter lunch out in the garden, no worries, bring the fun inside. Create a fun activity for the whole family by decorating your eggs with paint.

Bake treats

Who doesn’t like a yummy baked treat? Occupy the kids by finding an easy hot cross bun recipe online or any dessert of your choice.

Create Easter cards

Let your loved ones know you’re thinking about them by sending lovely cards.

Relax with a film

If you’re in the mood to relax, unwind by watching a nice Easter-themed film and munch on some tasty treats.

People disappointed by Gen Alpha

Social media users were pained to see a lonely Easter Bunny:

@LilLilly:) asked:

“Why do I feel bad for the Easter Bunny, though?”

@Jettmcf32 commented:

“I feel so bad for the Easter Bunny guy, though.”

@User00042743996 shared:

“This makes me incredibly sad as a first-time mom at 37. All these magical little things that make childhood special are no longer the same.”

@Dean.AM wrote:

“This low-key hurts me. I feel so bad. I miss the old days when everyone loved the Easter Bunny and took pics with him there. Miss this, I feel so bad for him, I’m not crying, you are.”

@ody_684 assumed:

“That's probably an old man wanting to see joy in children again.”

@Lunasmom420 explained:

“Baby, it’s capitalism. I took my toddler to the mall with the same exact Easter Bunny, and they wanted to charge $40 for a photo. That’s crazy! We weren’t allowed to take one on my phone. We’re poor.”

