Who is Michelle Zauner's husband? All about Peter Bradley

News about Michelle Zauner's husband has been a hot topic of intrigue among indie music enthusiasts. This is after the release of Japanese Breakfast's fourth album, For Melancholy Brunettes (& Sad Women), on March 21, 2025.

Michelle Zauner and Peter Bradley exchanged vows two weeks before Michelle's mother died. Photo by Emma McIntyre, Kevin Mazur

Source: Getty Images

Key takeaways

Michelle Zauner's husband, Peter Bradley, is a talented multi-instrumentalist who is experienced in playing the piano and guitar.

is a talented multi-instrumentalist who is experienced in playing the piano and guitar. Michelle and Bradley exchanged their vows in October 2014 , two weeks before her mother's demise.

, two weeks before her mother's demise. Peter and Michelle first met at a bar, 12 Steps Down , based in Philadelphia.

, based in Philadelphia. Michelle has dedicated a song, Till Death, to her husband, Peter Bradley.

Peter Bradley's profile summary

Full name Peter Bradley Gender Male Ethnicity White Nationality American Marital status Married Spouse Michelle Zauner Profession Multi-instrumentalist Band Japanese Breakfast Record Yellow K Records Famous as Michelle Zauner's husband

Who is Michelle Zauner's husband?

Michelle Zauner's husband is Peter Bradley, a renowned multi-instrumentalist and band member of Japanese Breakfast. Peter plays piano and guitar.

Michelle proposed to Bradley at the hospital in the presence of her terminally ill mother. Photo: @Tim Bracken on YouTube (modified by author)

Source: Original

How did Michelle Zauner and Peter Bradley meet?

Peter and Zauner's paths crossed at 12 Steps Down, a bar in Philadelphia where Bradley was performing Scenes from an Italian Restaurant by Billy Joel. Impressed by his performance, 23-year-old Zauner asked Bradley to join her band, Japanese Breakfast. She has since released a song, 12 Steps, to commemorate their first meeting.

Michelle explained about their meeting in a 2017 interview. She said,

There is a bar in South Philly, called 12 Steps Down, where I met my husband. I was seeing someone else at the time, but I just knew I needed to be with this person. So it's sort of an apology song to them. It's nothing personal, I just found the love of my life and I've gotta go now.

When was Michelle Zauner's wedding?

Michelle Zauner and Peter Bradley exchanged their vows in October 2014, two weeks before Michelle's mother succumbed to pancreatic cancer. Zauner's mother, Chongmi Zauner, died on October 18, 2014.

The indie singer once recounted how she called Peter, her then-boyfriend, and asked for his hand in marriage. It was around this time that her mother was in hospital in critical condition, making the event a bittersweet moment.

Michelle Zauner and Peter Bradley at the 2023 PEN America Literary Gala at American Museum of Natural History on May 18, 2023 in New York City. Photo by Jamie McCarthy

Source: Getty Images

Is Michelle Zauner still married to Peter Bradley?

Zauner is still married to Peter Bradley, and there have been no public reports of the celebrity couple calling off their marriage. They celebrated their 10th wedding anniversary in October 2024.

Is Japanese Breakfast married?

The lead singer of the Japanese Breakfast band is married to Peter Bradley. She has been married to a fellow bandmate and instrumentalist since 2014.

Does Japanese Breakfast Peter have any children?

The Japanese Breakfast instrumentalist Peter and his wife, Zauner, have yet to welcome kids. However, during an interview with the New York Times, Michelle said she still looks forward to having her kids. She said,

I do. It’s made me realize that I am probably going to be just like my mom in some ways.

How old is Japanese Breakfast's husband?

The exact age of Peter Bradley is not publicly known. However, his wife Michelle Chongmi Zauner (36 years old as of 2025) was born in Seoul, South Korea, on March 29, 1989.

Michelle Zauner (L) and Peter Bradley of Japanese Breakfast on day 2 of the Shaky Knees Festival at Atlanta Central Park on April 30, 2022, in Atlanta, Georgia. Photo by Scott Legato

Source: Getty Images

Trivia facts

Michelle was raised in Eugene, Oregon, where her family moved when she was nine months old.

At 15, Zauner began playing guitar and hosting public performances.

Bradley founded Yellow K Records , which launched Zauner's first album, Psychopomp .

, which launched Zauner's first album, . Zauner attended Bryn Mawr College in Pennsylvania, creating an independent major in creative production.

in Pennsylvania, creating an independent major in creative production. Michelle Zauner's parents are Chongmi and Joel Zauner.

Michelle proposed to Bradley at the hospital in the presence of her terminally ill mother.

in the presence of her terminally ill mother. Her 2021 memoir, Crying in H Mart, spent 60 weeks on The New York Times bestseller list.

Michelle Zauner's husband, Peter Bradley, is a talented multi-instrumentalist and member of her band, Japanese Breakfast. The duo, who first met at a Philadelphia bar, exchanged their vows in early October 2014, two weeks before Michelle's mother passed away.

READ ALSO: Who is Bonnie Raitt's partner?

Briefly.co.za published an article about Bonnie Lynn Raitt, a well-known American singer-songwriter best known for her contralto vocal range that has bagged her multiple awards, including a Grammy Award.

Besides music, Bonnie has had her fair share of love and heartbreak. Explore more facts about the singer's romantic life, including her divorce from Michael O'Keefe.

Source: Briefly News