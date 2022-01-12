Fikile Mbalula announced that the Department of Transport would make R1.1 billion available to provide relief to taxi drivers and e-hailing operators after the pandemic

JOHANNESBURG - Fikile Mbalula, the Minister of Transport, announced that the department would make R1.1. billion available to create a fund that will provide relief to taxi drivers and e-hailing operators to assist them with the financial losses they incurred during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Mbalula said that the fund would be able to give R5 000 to 227 000 drivers once-off. These forms of transport are estimated to serve 70% of households in South Africa, and before 2020 the industry earned about R5 billion in revenue annually.

Since March 2020, Covid-19 policies and protocols have interrupted the regular operation of these transport services, which has reduced their earning potential, News24 reports. These policies include more people working remotely, no international tourists and periods where the services were not operating.

Fikile Mbalula has announced a fund to provide relief to taxi drivers, cab operators and e-hailing services. Image: ER Lombard/Gallo Images via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

How the transport relief fund will work

Yesterday (11 January), the application process officially opened. However, only licensed taxi -and e-hailing operators who have registered for tax with the South African Revenue Services (SARS) will be eligible to receive money from the fund, according to BusinessTech.

In addition to needing a tax number and operating license, recipients must be permanent South African residents with the necessary documents to prove it. Applications can be completed online on the department's website.

The Department of Transport first presented the idea of the fund in July 2020, and a spokesperson said they regret that it took 18 months to implement. Applications are expected to close at the end of March.

Source: Briefly News