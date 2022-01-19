Former South African Finance Minister Tito Mboweni has taken to Twitter to share a pic of a Zambian delicacy and challenge Terry Pheto to a cook-off

Mboweni posted a picture of inswa a traditional African dish made up of friedn ant's bodies and Mzansi has again questioned Mboweni taste in food

Peeps were quick to mention that he should be cooking with people his own age and other poked fun at his cooking skills

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Former Finance Minister Tito Mboweni has taken to social media to challenge Terry Pheto to cooking showdown. Image: Tito Mboweni/ Twitter and Getty Images

Source: Twitter

Former Finance Minister Tito Mboweni has challenged a popular actress to a cook-off and Mzansi has a lot to say about it.

The cheeky minister posted a pic of a traditional Zambian delicacy called inswa.

The African dish is made up of the bodies of ants that are fried in oil.

@tito_mboweni captioned the post:

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

“At least @FloMasebe cooked something. But @TerryPheto has been threatening to challenge me on cooking. Results: Dololo! No follow up!

South Africans were full of questions about the dish and called for Mboweni to find someone his own age to have a cook-off with.

@gavazaz said:

“Minister being a groupie now.”

@KombeKapatamoyo said:

“Is having inswa. Yum!!!Thank God no garlic in sight! Phew.”

@Benji_p7 reacted:

“What is this?”

@Ounalypse said:

“Tito, shouldn't you be playing with your age mates like bo Mme Mamphela Ramphele, Angie, Lindiwe Sisulu, Naledi Pando and etc?”

@King_David_0184 added:

“This gang here.”

@Nkosina36225648 said:

“Ayi! Lo former minister ihlaya.”

@mukundacee said:

“I miss these.”

@_Buzwe added:

“Bra Tito please remind Godongwana about our pension money man.”

@PaulFouriee said:

“Competing with you they would be insulting their cooking skills.”

@mya_syah added:

“Usuyamfuna Grootman, you have a crush, she probably did a research on you and found out you dont have that power anymore and then pulled back...that's how Queens operate Legendary ntate Mboweni.”

@josephinephosh1 added:

“Can I please have this I love I love.”

@okabhayi added:

“You're competing with birds for insects.”

Tito Mboweni causes ruckus online with pic of fish meal, peeps don’t think it’s his: “You got a gf ntate Tito”

Previously Briefly News wrote about Tito Mboweni's cooking skills which were frustrating Saffas more and more each day.

The former finance minister recently shared a snap of a peculiar looking fish dish on Twitter and peeps were far from impressed.

Mboweni's post resulted in tons of questions as locals could not believe that a dish like this made its way out of a kitchen.

While Mboweni did not say it was his dish, he simply asked a question about how fish meals should look.

Some peeps were hella confused and started pointing out that the pan it was cooked in does not look like one of Mboweni's.

Other peeps just went straight for the kill as they roasted the politician like he roasts his chicken.

Source: Briefly News