Unathi took to Instagram to finally acknowledge the reports about her Idols SA termination and wrote a heartfelt caption, showing just how much the show meant to her

The media personality especially addressed fans of the show and contestants for making her experience an unforgettable one in the best ways possible

Fans of the star took to the comments to reciprocate Unathi’s grace and gratitude, showing just how much of a positive impact she had while on the panel

Unathi Nkayi poured her heart out on Instagram this past Saturday to officially take a bow after being booted from Idols SA. News that she had been “forcefully” dismissed made the rounds last week.

Unathi Nkayi pens a lovely letter to 'Idols SA' audiences and contestants. Image: @unathi.co/Instagram

Although Idols SA producers chose to rehire Unathi’s former friend, Somizi, it doesn’t seem she is bitter about the change. Instead, she has expressed nothing but gratitude to all people involved in her Idols experience.

Addressing the show’s audience and contestants, Unathi explained how her life was changed by their loyalty and ambition. She beautifully declared in part:

“Thank you for your love South Africa and our beautiful continent of Africa. Please allow me to honour you. You have been kind, loving and deeply invested.”

Unathi added:

“Truly the real energy and heartbeat of a wonderful wave of hope and dreams coming true on Idols and as you do that, you have made my dreams come true too.”

The fans and contestants weren’t the only people who got a nod from Unathi. She also acknowledged the people who got her on the judging panel and thanked them for the opportunity. Her followers shared their heartfelt responses as seen below.

@ayandaborotho wrote:

“More love, more joy, more success to come!”

@minniedlamini said:

“My love, you are an incredible entertainer and I can’t wait to see what’s next!”

@nyamie_nogixa noted:

“The contestants will miss your humanity and the motherly lovey, fare thee well and bloom like a flower that you are. Thank you for being you!”

@foreveronke added:

“You’ve been the best judge. Resolute, balanced, fair and accurate.”

@takitsimhlanga confessed:

“I really loved how you believe in everyone's gift and talent, how you groomed those who didn't believe they could”

