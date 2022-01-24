Briefly News recently reported that Randall Abrahams will not be back for the upcoming Idols SA Season after a director at M Net confirmed the news to media outlets

The channel director went on to express her gratitude for Randall’s professionalism over the past 20 years working with him on the show

Abrahams has since acknowledged the news of his absence in the new season and past winners have reacted to the reports as well

The quick-witted Randall Abrahams has been voted off from the Idols SA judging panel after being on the show for two decades, but there’s no bad blood. M Net sent its well wishes to Randall, who responded with a sweet message of his own.

When the news broke, M Net’s director of local entertainment channels clarified that the reason behind the channel’s decision solely lay behind staying competitive as audience interests shift. Unlike some of his colleagues, there was no conflict to prompt Randall’s exit.

The amicable nature of the contractual separation between the parties was further emphasised by Shirley’s note of gratitude. According to a quote sourced from ZAlebs, she had the following kind words to say about M Net’s working relationship with Abrahams and his other booted colleague, Unathi:

"Randall and Unathi have demonstrated high levels of professionalism and made an impact on the South African entertainment scene that will continue to be felt for some time to come."

Randall’s response to the upcoming Season's reports has been just as gracious, with Daily Voice reporting that he shared the following quote:

“I would like to thank everyone involved in 'Idols', including the production company and the channel for the fantastic opportunity to be involved in Mzansi’s most successful television talent search. It has been an amazing two-decade run during which I've had the pleasure of experiencing performances by a host of extremely talented contestants.”

One of those contestants, Daylin Sass, shared his response to the news, revealing Randall’s significance in his journey. He said:

“Randall instilled pearls of wisdom in all of the contestants who came through him. I remember I auditioned thrice and two of those times Randall said no, and that’s because he believed I wasn’t ready.”

Season 13’s Paxton added:

“ 'Idols' is losing two star judges. These people have mentored and guided most of the 'Idols' finalists and helped mould winners. There are big shoes to fill, for whoever is replacing them.”

