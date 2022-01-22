Actress Regina King has lost her only son, Ian Alexander jr following his suicide

The 26-year-old had just celebrated his birthday this week and the events leading up to Ian's passing have not yer been made clear

The King family shared a touching tribute to the young man, asking for privacy during this trying time

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

US Actress & Director Regina King is mourning the passing of her son and only child, Ian Alexander jr. The 26-year-old reportedly took his own life just a few short days after celebrating his birthday.

Actress Regina King has lost her only son, Ian Alexander jr following his suicide. Image: Getty

Source: Getty Images

He was King's only child, whom she shared with her ex-husband and record producer Ian Alexander Sr, People Magazine reports.

The mom and son were extremely close with mother and son receiving matching tattoos back in 2017.

Sharing the news in a media statement, the family understandably asked for privacy during this very difficult period as is made clear by this statement shared on NBC:

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

"Our family is devastated at the deepest level by the loss of Ian. He is such a bright light who cared so deeply about the happiness of others. Our family asks for respectful consideration during this private time. Thank you," the statement read.

‘I’d do anything for love’ rocker Meat Loaf passes at 74, Cher, Boy George & more honour his life: RIP legend

In related news, Briefly News previously reported that fans and the press learned of Meat Loaf’s passing from a statement posted to his Facebook page earlier today. The eccentric rock star was 74 years old and the notice of his death shared that he was with family in his final moments, stating:

“Our hearts are broken to announce that the incomparable Meat Loaf passed away tonight with his wife Deborah by his side. Daughters Pearl and Amanda and close friends have been with him throughout the last 24 hours.”

Although the Facebook message did not go into the singer’s cause of death in the post, it is known that his health has been somewhat unstable since collapsing in 2003. He collapsed again in 2011 and 2013 citing asthma and dehydration for the incidents.

Fellow artists pay their respects

Many celebrities have taken to their social media accounts to celebrate the performer’s glorious life. Stars such as Boy George, Andrew Lloyd Webber and Cher were among the first to express their sorrow for their loss.

Cher, who once spoke of the joys of working with the Broadway star turned rock persona, wrote:

“I am very sorry for his family, friends, & fans. Am I imagining it, or are amazing people in the arts dying every other day?”

English singer Boy George shared a cherished memory of him, writing:

“R.I.P Meatloaf. Love and prayers to all his family and close friends. He once turned me upside down in a Chinese Restaurant in St Johns Wood.”

Source: Briefly News