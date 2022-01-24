Somizi took to Instagram to share a few meaningful words with fans after reading up on three lost lives that made news over the past few days

The Idols SA judge acknowledged that the people who passed away were men and they had taken their own lives, bringing attention to the habit of males hiding their internal battles

He urged his listeners to accept when they are not at their best and speak out on it while stressing the importance of not spreading hate among each other online

Somizi was one of the many celebs to address Patrick Shai’s passing yesterday and he took the opportunity to spread some wisdom. The entertainer denounced cyberbullying while motivating more men to seek help for their issues.

Somizi shines a light on the internal battles people constantly face. Image: Oupa Bopape/Gallo Images via Getty Images and Sharon Seretlo/Gallo Images via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Somgaga started his message by noting the deaths of Patrick Shai, Regina King’s son, Ian, and Sinead O’Connor’s son, Shane. He said that the recent passings reminded him that we are not truly sure of what others are going through, saying:

“We live in a generation of happy pictures, sad hearts and dark places and it's really sad.”

He continued, acknowledging the commonality of suppressing negative emotions among men, urging it to stop. Somizi also condemned online bullying, citing it as one of the leading causes for people harming themselves.

Channelling his inner Jessie J, Somizi echoed that his words were to let people know that it’s okay not to be okay. He also said he was only sharing his thoughts, as he does with his personal struggles, to possibly help save a life.

RIP Patrick Shai: Hlomla Dandala shines a light on the damaging effects of social media trolling

On a similar note, Briefly News recently reported that actor Hlomla Dandala called out social media trolls who may have played a part in Shai taking his life at his Dobsonville home on Saturday, 22 January. He shared his sentiments after learning the sad news of the untimely passing of the SA veteran actor.

Briefly News previously reported that Shai recently made the news after he exchanged words with Cassper Nyovest ahead of their boxing match. Shai said some unkind words about Cassper's mom, resulting in the rapper calling him out for using his name to trend.

Dandala took to social media to voice his disapproval at those who spoke ill of Shai, indicating that it was the cause of the veteran actor’s death.

If you are feeling suicidal or are thinking about hurting yourself, do not hesitate to call the SA Suicide Crisis Line at 0800 567 567.

If you are concerned that someone you know might be in danger of hurting themselves, please alert your local authorities for immediate assistance. You can also encourage the person to contact a suicide prevention hotline using the information above.

Help is available on the Suicide Crisis Line 24 hours a day, 7 days a week and counsellors can conduct calls in all 11 official languages.

