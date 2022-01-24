The sad and unexpected passing of veteran actor Patrick Shai on Saturday rocked many South Africans

Taking to Instagram to express his disappointment was actor Hlomla Dandala, who said social media trolling led to Shai’s death

The late actor was previously in the media after he exchanged a war of words with Cassper Nyovest ahead of their boxing match

After learning the sad news of the untimely passing of SA veteran actor Patrick Shai, actor Hlomla Dandala has called out social media trolls who may have played a part in Shai taking his life at his Dobsonville home on Saturday, 22 January.

Briefly News previously reported that Shai recently made the news after he exchanged words with Cassper Nyovest ahead of their boxing match. Shai said some unkind words about Cassper's mom, resulting in the rapper withdrawing from the exhibition match.

Dandala took to social media to voice his disapproval at those who spoke ill of Shai, indicating that it was the cause of the veteran actor’s death.

In an Instagram post he shared a video in which he said:

“I just found out about Ta Patrick Shai’s passing and all those people that came at him for likes, I hope you’re happy now.”

He further captioned the video:

“For those who wanted Patrick Shai cancelled. You wanted it. You got it. #RIPPatrickShai”

The post sends chills down the spine and is a reminder to always exercise kindness to others. Here are some users’ views on the post:

Lunathimampofu said:

“Not ok at all.”

Kaabwe reacted:

“So sorry to hear this. #MHSRIP”

Whatsoninjoburg replied:

“Powerful message. #BeKind”

Mamoroesid commented:

“It’s unbelievable! I think he went to the wrong platform. Twitter streets are very rough! Something has to be done to change this heartless behaviour. We need to promote kindness and empathy.”

abigail_zulu said:

“I hope people can learn from this.”

Ladhludhlu wrote:

“One of my all-time fav actors. Just when I was happy to see him back on our screens... awu kodwa Jita.”

If you are feeling suicidal or are thinking about hurting yourself, do not hesitate to call the SA Suicide Crisis Line on 0800 567 567.

If you are concerned that someone you know might be in danger of hurting themselves, please alert your local authorities for immediate assistance. You can also encourage the person to contact a suicide prevention hotline using the information above.

Help is available on the Suicide Crisis Line 24 hours a day, seven days a week and counsellors can conduct calls in all 11 official languages.

