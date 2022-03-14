An eyebrow-raising video of a man using his feet to drive has been doing the rounds on social media

The clip shows the man reclined on the driver’s seat as his feet take over the steering wheel and gear

South African online responded with their thoughts and concerns on the man’s unique driving skill

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

South African taxi drivers are commonly known to be interesting characters. A video of a taxi driver showing off his unique and slightly concerning skill of driving using his feet was shared online.

A video of a taxi driver with his feet on the wheel was shared online. Image: @_Mashudu_M/Twitter

Source: Twitter

The clip, which has over 6 700 views, was shared by online user @_Mashudu_M on Twitter and shows the man reclined on the driver’s seat as his feet take over the steering and gear. The carefree guy even enjoys a smoke as he keeps the vehicle in motion. He even hoots and waves hit foot at an oncoming vehicle.

Traffic cops were clearly not on duty along his route! Check out the video below:

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Mzansi online users responded to the post with humour as well as concern at the man’s unsafe driving style.

@Prof52752008 commented:

“Surname Mkhize. You know the province.”

@MetjahTebogo replied:

“Some people no longer wanna live.”

@Mengistu_Mule06 suggested:

“Before you enter into the taxi, ask them they smoke or not.

@SiziweST said:

“Eastern Cape or KwaZulu-Natal.”

@Mpumi2102 wrote:

“KZN for sure. He’s even speeding kule nonsense ayenzayo.”

@PhatSize reacted:

“Limpopo this one.”

Viral video of wrecked and dismantled taxi on the road

Meanwhile, Briefly News previously reported on a video of an almost completely broken-down taxi that has been doing the rounds online and peeps are left wondering how it's still running.

The hilarious clip was shared online by social media user @zuko681 on TikTok and shows a rundown, skeletal-looking Toyota Quantum drive down a gravel road with a few passengers inside the seat-less vehicle. Onlookers can be heard laughing out loud at the astonishing spectacle.

There is no wonder that the minibus was not in roadworthy condition, but the biggest question was what on earth happened to it and how it was still running in that horrid state.

“I love my country,” the post was captioned.

Source: Briefly News