South African musical artist @DALiii_Danger had cyber citizens laughing out loud after sharing a music video of himself knocking randomly in various public locations along to the song, Koko.

In the clip Dali Danger shared on Twitter, he can be seen standing in different spots, such as parking lots, clothing stores, a petrol station, an ATM and a fast-food drive-through, where he proceeds to nod his head and knock on doors, windows and the air along to a tune titled Koko ("knocking").

Dali gained popularity on Twitter not long after he started his account in 2011.

Speaking to News24 in a previous interview, he said:

“I’ve always wanted to be famous. I’ve always been known on Twitter, but I decided to be known for my work more than anything else. I started working with people like OK Wasabi and we gained more popularity and more friends on social media."

Dali appears very serious in his knocking escapade and judging by the comments, online users appear to be quite amused and entertained by the video.

@Lihle_leia asked:

“How are you knocking and moving your head at the same time...?!”

@TeflonGeneral commented:

“Also, nodding your head while knocking is surprisingly difficult to do. Lol.”

@moripha_somo said:

“Cassper Nyovest is needed on this banger.”

@eastsidelouw wrote:

“The East is ready for another banger. We have been on hold.”

@_Mathome reacted:

“Can this banger be released without any major artist jumping on it?”

