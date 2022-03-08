A video of a happy man singing his heart out at a petrol filling station was shared online by Modibe Modiba (@mmodiba10)

The Twitter post shows the man dancing and singing along to a gospel tune before a lady and other strangers join him in song

The tweet showed how warm and happy South Africans can be, and netizens showed love under the video

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

An online user ignited warm good feels on the social media streets by recently sharing a video of strangers in good spirits.

A heartwarming video of a happy man influencing strangers to join him in song had Mzansi elated. Image: @mmodiba10/Twitter

Source: Twitter

Modibe Modiba (@mmodiba10) posted the video on Twitter, which first shows a jovial man singing a gospel song outside a store at a petrol filling station. He is soon joined in song by a woman in a nearby car. More people, including the petrol attendants, also sing along and it is quite a heartwarming sight!

The tweet is captioned:

“We are genuinely very happy people.”

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

With so much negativity in the world, Saffas enjoyed the positive post and shared their reactions:

@DerKasie commented:

“They hate us because we are always happy, no matter what they throw at us... They can't take away our happiness. We even celebrate our birthdays in court. While they try to destroy us.”

@Nyawezimhlophe remarked:

“Great and his the whole mood, I salute the lady in a car,”

@SamoraTshawe replied:

“Up until the arrival of visitors from Europe and Asia.”

@MasakaSir said:

“Very inspiring, especially when it's the mixture of complete strangers.”

@theNjabu10 reacted:

“Cyril is putting a stop to that bro. Fast.”

@KLouw15 wrote:

“Eish... happy souls in midst of carnage.”

@ftoughees1 commented:

“Kind of people who makes us petrol attendants happy.”

@KearenaM responded:

“Only in Mzansi, aiii mahn, South Africa you've got gees!”

Mzansi entertained by video of a guy who sings in a taxi

Meanwhile, Briefly News previously reported on one South African guy brave enough to display his talents after singing in a taxi. The young man is seen travelling with a few passengers and bursts out in a song.

The video clip shows this talented man joining Joe Thomas, a singer from the United States, whose song I Wanna Know is played in the taxi. Many of his friends also join him as he sings the RnB song.

@Thekgomos said:

“That after robot cracked my ribs.”

Source: Briefly News