Bathong: Mzansi Entertained by Video of a Guy Who Sings in a Taxi, Reacts

Another South African guy’s video has found its path to the internet and he is seriously keeping Mzansi entertained

The talented guy is singing a song that was produced by Joe Thomas from the United States, I Wanna Know

The guy is travelling together with his friends in a minibus taxi and many people are really loving it as it is going viral

One South African guy is brave enough to display his talents after singing in a taxi. The young man is seen travelling with a few passengers and bursts out in a song.

The video clip shows this talented man joining Joe Thomas who is a singer from the United States singer whose song I Wanna Know is played in the taxi. Many of his friends also join him as he sings the RnB song.

A South African guy singing in a taxi is keeping Mzansi entertained. Image: @Mokotjo101/Twitter

Source: Twitter

The post reads:

@Krack251 said:

“After robot.”

@Thekgomos said:

“That after robot cracked my ribs.”

@Tshepo_Makoko said:

“Legend....”

@Djyme said:

“Ahahahaa.”

