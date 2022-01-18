A video of a truck stuck on a flooded waterway in QwaQwa, Free State is doing the rounds on social media

The clip was posted by @VehicleTrackerz who said that the incident happed on Saturday, 15 January

There have been no further details on what exactly transpired leading to the accident however users have shared their views on the post

A video of a large truck stuck in the middle of a flooded waterway in QwaQwa, Free State has left users both shocked and confused. The video was posted by @VehicleTrackerz on Twitter.

A video of a truck stuck in what looks like a flooded waterway was shared on social media. Image: @VehicleTrackerz / Twitter

Source: Twitter

According to @VehicleTrackerz the incident happened on Saturday, 15 January. The cause of the incident is unknown and no injuries were reported.

Social media users shared their 2 cents on the matter by leaving their comments on the tweet:

@TAUeRORA replied:

“Today I saw a video from Mangaung showing water coming back out of drainage system instead of flowing through it. They have failed dismally.”

@Swart47321327 responded:

“Hasn't it crossed your mind once that drain systems are affected by littering? Communities must play a role not to allow people to randomly do illegal dumping. We all know the ANC has failed to hire people who will constantly do drainage maintenance.”

@PlantFather2 said:

“Well there's no damage to the roads because there were never any roads.”

@Tenth2T reacted:

“Madoda.”

@AuthorizedGurru commented:

“This summer rain will make sure I tell you.”

@The_Separatist reacted:

“Climate change is here people.”

@Brandon_Mqamu commented:

“Where was he going?”

