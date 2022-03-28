A private taxi driver posted on Twitter about how he took a wig from a lady who couldn't pay for the fare

He recounted that the trip was to Kempton Park from Pretoria and that on arrival he ended up ceasing the wig

Tweeps had mixed emotions about the driver's actions with some saying that he was too harsh while others supported the action

A cab driver set Twitter alight with his account of her he paid himself after two ladies failed to pay for their trip.

He posted:

"Delivered a pair of broke girls that think they can scam their way out of paying me. Ended up taking their wig."

Peeps on Twitter had mixed feelings about the driver's actions. Some felt that it was extreme, while others supported him saying that the clients were wrong. Others share more disturbing encounters faced by cab drivers.

@Pebetsi_Mash shared:

"One driver told me that they get offered rounds as a means of payment a lot especially night requests bruh imagine a person coming from a boyfriend and paying with coochie she just offered the boyfriend."

@SiyandaZungu1 advised:

@KagisoMokaleng mused:

"Maybe that's why some ladies complain about being robbed by bolt drivers. It's simple request, pay, get off. I hardly even talk, how does it get to robberies. Thinking your beauty will get you out of everything is very dangerous ladies, stop this thing, it's a trend now."

@Prof_Charles1 suggested:

@LollyMkunqwana said:

"Mara why do people have to do this? Quantum taxis haven’t stopped running yaz .This is so unnecessary."

Crime watch: Cab driver admits to targeting women, SA disappointed by companies response

In another story involving a cab driver, Briefly News reported that a few screenshots were shared showing Bolt Driver cancelling a trip with a male customer and admitting he targets women which shocked and angered social media users.

While the validity of the screenshots couldn't be confirmed at the time of this report, it's the company's calm response to the upsetting accusations that left South Africans unimpressed.

Bolt SA had this to say:

"Sadly, social media is not our Support channel, therefore we would not be able to assist you here. We are always happy to assist you. For us to be able to locate your account and assist you further please reach out to us via an in-app message. Much appreciated!"

