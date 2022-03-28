South African politician Mmusi Maimane spoke out about Will Smith slapping Chris Rock during the Oscar Awards Ceremony

He pointed out that someone's wife is not to be made fun of and that there are levels of disrespect that shouldn't cross thresholds

Peeps shared their take on Maimane's views, with some agreeing with him and others who felt that Will Smith took his anger too far

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Mmusi Maimane posted on Twitter about what he thought of Will Smith slapping Chris Rock during the Oscar Award Ceremony.

The politician said that people should mind their boundaries:

"You must never be comfortable speaking about someone’s wife."

Mmusi Maimane supported Will Smith's attack on Chris Rock, sparking a discussion among Saffas. Image: @MmusiMaimane/Twitter, Getty Images

Source: Instagram

Peeps on Twitter weighed in on their take on Maimane's views. Many did not share the same sentiments as his, although some agreed with his view. Some made fun of the actual incidence when Will Smith slapped Chris Rock.

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

@RodzNchabi1 said:

"Moruti, does your Bible teach you to turn the other cheek?Or go dlaliwa ka rona sechaba?Did JC not say when 1 wrongs you, forgive him 70×7 times in a day?"

@Kaka_Dubu pointed out:

@NkuliMavuso said:

"Not a fair comparison & should not be condoned. As much as Chris Rock was wrong too."

@Lunga_26 joked:

@sushifired said:

"I agree with you here. There are boundaries you just don’t cross. Words can cut deeper than any knife ever could. His response was appropriate, in my book."

Twitter praises man who defended his wife against troll: "Give that man a Bell's"

Another man proved that his wife was not to be messed with as Briefly News reported that one man shut down a hater after he slammed his wife for showing off too much skin while they were on holiday in Dubai.

Businessman Neo De Jenero treated his wife, Olwethu Leshabane,‏ to a vacay in Dubai, and the mom of three enjoyed herself so much she posted snaps on her social media accounts. However, one social media user felt no "respected married woman" should post such revealing images on Instagram, nor should she wear a skimpy bathing suit on the beach.

The entrepreneur told the hater he was the one who took the photo his wife posted on Instagram and that he, or she, should not impose a 'dress code' for the beach on anyone, especially his wife.

Source: Briefly News