A man explained to peeps on Twitter how he lost his clothes and proceeded to ask for donations in the form of designer wear

He listed his preferred designer clothes, warned that he doesn't wear rags and that Tweeps should only donate quality clothes

Tweeps were tickled pink by the man's post and offered funny solutions while some cautioned him against being picky

Pasha recounted how his clothes were stolen on a Twitter post that got peeps lolling after he asked for donations of only designer threads.

The student concluded his post by saying:

"It must be Nike, G-Star Raw or Fabiani because a ke apare mehlolo nna (I don't wear rags)."

Saffas cackled at the Phasha's boldness. They flooded the choosy beggar's Twitter post with funny memes and hilarious solutions to his situation. Some peeps warned that he was in no position to be choosy while others teased him saying he was too picky.

@Ntobeko_Sukazi1 reminisced:

"Reminds me of this guy who asked me for "anything to buy bread" I had a loaf in my groceries so I gave it to him, he said "thank you, not that I don't appreciate but I actually want a R2 or something" and stood there waiting for it. I was in disbelief like dude are you serious ?"

@Dr_Uncle_ had a solution:

@iamstax joked:

"Hehehe...My man this. Do not compromise your standards My Leader. What is a little Fabiani between friends?"

@Riri85Thebe said:

@Spoil05853825 joked:

"I was about to lend you my redbat jeans, your standard is too high for me am weak right now."

