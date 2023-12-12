South African couple turned up the heat online with their West African-inspired wedding attire in a TikTok video

The bride looked like a regal goddess next to her hubby while her stunning bridesmaids fixed her train

Viewers are blown away by the bride's detailed silver-grey bridal gown and matching headwrap

A lovely couple turned heads with their extravagant wedding clothes. Image: @asante_chiliza

As wedding season kicks in, couples are taking centre stage on social media with glimpses of their special days.

Beautiful wedding party

One South African duo, however, stole the spotlight with a TikTok video showing their West African-inspired wedding attire.

The clip posted by @asante_chiliza shows the beautiful bride, her charming groom, and the wedding party in their traditional clothes.

Wedding video gains traction on TikTok

The intricate silver-grey bridal gown is all people can talk about on the platform. This visual feast amassed over 351,000 views.

Watch the video below:

Beautiful wedding amazes Mzansi

Viewers are captivated by the cultural fusion and the sheer beauty of this South African couple's wedding celebration.

Netizens congratulated the newlyweds in the comments and said their wedding was breathtaking.

@PinkyM said:

"I love her dress. Walking in it doesn't seem so easy though. She is beautiful indeed."

@ebogangtsunke commented:

"The bridesmaids knew their role to play, unlike others who wanna look pretty whilst the bride suffers with her dress."

@user3282891177966 wrote:

"Perfect wedding."

@2069.Hero posted:

"Mixed African fashion. Her hat is just like most West African countries, so beautiful in every way. "

@user403374335262 stated:

"This is the most beautiful thing I've seen this year."

@HairbyMilani added:

"Beautiful bride and groom congratulations to them."

@Zamo.Sibisi mentioned:

"Wow so beautiful. Congratulations to them. I can see my cousin there Smiso."

@peterntsime said:

"That's a beautiful dress right there so giving."

