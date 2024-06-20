A young woman prepared herself for winter and showed people that she made her tracksuit set from scratch

The UWC student spoke to Briefly News to share the type of fabric she used and how long it took to make the outfit

The woman wowed social media users who showered her with compliments in the comment section

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

A university student had no desire to get cold during winter and made herself a tracksuit. Images: @asenathi_mjacu

Source: Instagram

A woman stunned social media users when she showed them she made her tracksuit.

Taking to her TikTok account (@au_mjacucouture), Asenathi Unabantu Mjacu shared a video of herself draping a piece of grey fabric around her body before placing it on a surface to start cutting the patterns. The video cuts to the University of the Western Cape (UWC) student sewing in the elastic band for the waist and pockets using her Singer sewing machine.

Once done, the young woman modelled her creation, showing off her cuffed, elastic-band bottoms and a hooded, long-sleeved top to match.

Watch Asenathi's video below:

Woman shares inspiration behind tracksuit

Speaking to Briefly News, the self-taught seamstress stated that she used a brushed cotton fleece fabric, adding:

"I chose grey because the colour doesn’t fade quickly and offers a versatile, comfortable, and casual wear and look."

The young lady, who spent approximately four hours to create the R350 piece, also shared what inspired her to make the tracksuit:

"Since we are approaching winter, I thought I should make myself a few tracksuit sets to keep warm in this cold season."

UWC student wows netizens with her self-made tracksuit

Social media users flocked to Asenathi's comment section to share their amazement and words of positivity for her creation.

@ntandokazy_beauty dished out compliments, saying:

"Your work is beautiful."

@when.i.catch.you4 shared their honesty in the comments:

"I would never buy clothes again if I were to learn this skill."

An amazed @sinezelelo applauded Asenathi's talent and commented:

"You have superpowers."

@beddyb04 advised Asenathi:

"You can also propose to supply for Mr Price. With your name tag, of course."

Surprised at the outcome, @mandy_makhubu wrote:

"I didn't see this coming. It's beautiful."

@monique_bafikile told the talented designer:

"I would be making outfits the whole day, friend. Big ups."

Self-taught designer makes black leather trench coat

In a related article, Briefly News reported about a woman who wowed social media users when she showed off the black leather trenchcoat she made.

Sibahle Mthembu, who makes all her clothes and is based in Fourways, shared one of her creations on her TikTok account (@_sibahle_mthembu). The fabric mimicked crocodile skin and matched the mini skirt she made. The self-taught fashion designer also shared with netizens that she made the "soft and stretchy" polo-neck she wore.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News