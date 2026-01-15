A young woman’s decision to take her 90-year-old grandmother on her first boat ride turned into a powerful reminder of how meaningful small gestures can be

The clip highlighted the gap between village life and experiences that many elders never thought they would have

Viewers connected deeply with the grandmother’s reaction, seeing their own gogos reflected in her amazement and gratitude

PAY ATTENTION: You can now search for all your favourite news and topics on Briefly News.

A heartfelt moment between a grandmother and granddaughter enjoying a Cape Town boat ride together touched hearts online.

The picture on the left showed Philile’s gogo at the beach. Image: @phillie_22

Source: TikTok

A touching video shared by @phillie_22 on 9 January 2026 captured a rare and emotional moment as a young woman took her 90-year-old grandmother on her first-ever boat ride in Cape Town. The clip shows the pair out on the water, with the elderly woman visibly amazed by the views around her. It was the grandmother’s first time experiencing the ocean in this way, something far removed from the quiet village life she has always known. The video documents the trip as a simple gesture of love, allowing her to see places she had only ever heard about.

Moments like these highlight how travel and shared experiences can hold meaning at any age. For many elderly South Africans, especially those who grew up in rural areas, opportunities to explore beyond their communities were limited. Cape Town, with its boats, harbour views and open sea, represents a world that often feels out of reach. Taking elders to experience these spaces is about more than tourism; it is about dignity, joy and reminding them that their lives still hold room for new memories.

Creating new memories later in life

The video spread quickly because it reflected something deeply familiar. Many viewers saw their own gogos in the grandmother’s reactions, from her quiet gratitude to her visible wonder at the surroundings. The caption, which described her as just a girl finally seeing what she had only read and heard about, added emotional weight and helped the clip resonate beyond just the visuals.

South Africans online praised user @phillie_22 for paying that kind of respect to her gogo and appreciating her while she’s still alive. People reflected on the importance of honouring elders while they are still here and creating moments that go beyond material gifts. The video became a gentle reminder that sometimes the most meaningful experiences are the simplest ones, shared across generations.

The screenshot on the left captured gogo inside a boat. Image: @phillie_22

Source: TikTok

Here’s what netizens had to say

Keke said:

“Someone like my comment, I want to come back here as much as I can. 😍😍😍”

Oyena said:

“And the senior citizen has a very nice bag. 🥰🥰”

Matasane said:

“Ooohhhh, I swear this was the most beautiful experience ever! ❤️🥹”

Charmaine Sanderson said:

“I love seeing koko on my TL. You’re so lucky to still have her, and got you having the chance to do this is heartwarming. ❤️🥺🫂”

Leratolum said:

“Please let her ride the Gautrain as well when you guys come back. 🥰 God bless you. 🥰”

Ofentse Mogotsi said:

“This is when she met Xhosa's friends? Kwande kuwe, Tlou! ❤️🥹”

Boitumelo Mahloko said:

“Awww sis! I am 18, and I feel motivated to study hard so that my grandparents can experience this. 🥹”

Dr Setlhodi-Mqikela said:

“The mothers at church are never going to hear the end of this trip. 🥹🥹 Aggg man so beautiful.”

Check out the TikTok video below:

3 Other Briefly News stories related to gogos

A Joburg content creator filmed herself doing a punch and jab dance challenge with her grandmother in their hallway.

A young Limpopo woman recorded her son having a back-and-forth conversation with an Afrikaner elderly woman.

A young woman from Khayelitsha shared a video of her grandmother playing soccer with neighbourhood children.

Source: Briefly News