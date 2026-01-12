A Limpopo woman recorded her son having a back-and-forth conversation with an Afrikaner elderly woman

The young boy insisted the gogo should know Tsonga because she's old enough

Mzansi found the adorable exchange hilarious, with many noting that both clearly understood each other

A Tsongha woman and her son. Images: @vennesabill

Source: TikTok

A young woman shared a heartwarming video of her son having a funny conversation with an Afrikaner elderly woman in Limpopo, with both refusing to speak each other's language even though they clearly understand what the other is saying. The clip shows the old woman sitting down while the young child stands next to her, speaking to her in Tsonga. When he says something, she responds in Afrikaans, saying she can't understand what he's saying and that he must speak to her in Afrikaans instead.

The boy repeats what he said in Tsonga and tells her no, that she is an old woman, and she's supposed to know the language he's speaking. She refuses in her own language, stating that she doesn't understand this language and that he should be speaking to her in Afrikaans. The conversation continues for quite a while with both of them going back and forth on the language differences, with neither one willing to switch to the other's language.

What makes the exchange even funnier is that viewers can see both of them actually do understand each other perfectly, but they each stand firm in speaking their own language.

Watch the TikTok clip below:

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

SA charmed by the cute standoff

The video has warmed the hearts of thousands of South Africans who found the exchange both adorable and hilarious. They shared their thoughts on TikTok user @vennesabill's clip, stating:

@seja_p_baloyi gushed:

"The Tsongas, very kind people. They'll love you basa go itse and help you with no expectations in return."

@jacqueline_kennedy_onassis joked:

"Sabc 2 reunion 😭😭 Muvhango & 7de laan."

@pro_the_man wrote:

"Why is she responding exactly to what the boy is saying 😂😂"

@its_schumacher said:

"She understands Xitsonga, I just can't prove it😭😂😂"

@portia_ekwealor added:

"She claims she doesn't understand the language, but she's responding spot on😅"

@lebo_djsoso commented:

"Oh, then the context is even better. 😅 He means that the old woman is old enough to know Tsonga."

@user4788410761106 stated:

"I wish to learn Xitsonga yoh. Lapho, I'm in KZN, no Tsonga-speaking people around."

@mikey@reality wrote:

"So no one is showing this Trump 🙄... This is what South Africa looks like ❤️🇿🇦"

@phumla_mkhize_🇿🇦 gushed:

"I'm Zulu, but somehow I understood both 😭, I don't know how I understood either 😭. Maybe my Tsonga friend and Afrikaans in high school 😭😂."

A child and gogo speaking to one another. Images: @vennesabill

Source: TikTok

More gogos warming SA's hearts

Briefly News recently reported on an elderly woman's day-in-the-life vlog that took South Africans by surprise.

recently reported on an elderly woman's day-in-the-life vlog that took South Africans by surprise. A woman bought her granny's dream car in a simple family surprise that turned into a deeply emotional moment.

A funny video showing a tense interaction between a young woman and an elderly Afrikaans woman captured the attention of millions.

Source: Briefly News