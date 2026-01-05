A simple day-in-the-life vlog by an elderly woman took South Africans by surprise, showing everyday routines that many felt deeply connected to

Viewers were drawn in by the gogo’s natural confidence and the quiet look into rural life, reminding many of home and family traditions

The viral video sparked conversation because it challenged who we usually see creating content online

One ordinary day, filmed by a gogo, ended up saying a lot about memory, culture, and why simple moments still matter in Mzansi.

The image on the left showed the star of the show, uGogo. Image: @phumlanigumede06

A heartwarming TikTok video shared by @phumlanigumede06 on 4 January 2026 has caught the attention of South Africans after an elderly woman filmed a full day-in-the-life vlog. The video follows the gogo from the moment she wakes up, freshens up, and goes about her daily routine on her small farm, where she shows her vegetables and surroundings. Posted on TikTok, the vlog stood out for its simple storytelling and calm voice-over, offering viewers a rare look into the everyday life of an older South African woman.

Day-in-the-life content has become increasingly popular on social media, but it is usually dominated by younger creators. Seeing an elderly person confidently documenting her routine challenged that norm and highlighted the value of lived experience. In many South African households, gogos are the backbone of families, often caring for grandchildren and managing households. The video reminded viewers of slower, grounded ways of living, especially in rural settings where farming and self-sufficiency still play a big role.

Gogo lifestyle vlog South Africa

The vlog by user @phumlanigumede06 spread quickly because it felt refreshing and different. The gentle pace, authentic voice-over, and unfiltered moments resonated with people who rarely see elderly creators represented online. Many viewers connected emotionally, saying the video reminded them of their own grandmothers or childhood homes.

Viewers praised the gogo’s confidence, her peaceful lifestyle, and the reminder that everyday moments can be meaningful. The reaction towards the refreshing vlog showed appreciation for content that feels real and rooted in local, emakhaya culture.

The screenshot on the left captured gogo waking up. Image: @phumlanigumede06

Here’s what Mzansi said

Sonwabo Madikiza wrote:

"Vlog❌ Vlogogo✅"

Ntando Mbhele wrote:

"Manje inqothovu ilala iqgoke iphinifa. 🤔🤔🤔🤔 Translation: So does a granny sleep wearing an apron?”

YOLANDA NKOSI wrote:

"Nike niwabone koda amanzi agogo okugeza 😭😂 Translation: Have you ever seen a granny’s bathing water though? 😭😂”

Oniccah wrote:

"Yaze ya mnandi ivlog ka gogo bafazi. 🥺🥹 Translation: Granny’s vlog is so sweet, ladies. 🥺🥹”

Zinathi Gali Maplanga wrote:

"Another day, another what, Gogo? Translation: Another day, another what, Granny?”

Benzy wrote:

"Senginuka kahle bafaz manje… niyezwa laphemuva. 😂 Translation: I can smell nicely now, ladies… do you hear that at the back?”

Asanda wrote:

"Inqothovu ayindlulanga umbhede Koda isiya'rerrexile. 😂😂 Translation: The granny didn’t just pass the bed, she went straight to relaxing.”

Lungile Sibanda wrote:

"Ubiza thina ugogo ngabafazi. 😂😂😂😂 Translation: Granny is calling us ‘ladies’.”

