A reaction to the cost of a basic phone accessory sparked debate about how expensive everyday tech items have become in South Africa

The clip tapped into ongoing frustrations around affordability, especially as South Africans continue to feel the pressure of rising living costs

Viewers saw the moment as a reflection of their own shopping experiences, where prices often feel disconnected from value

A casual reaction to the price of a screen protector opened up a much bigger conversation about affordability and everyday costs in South Africa. The moment felt familiar to many people who constantly question how basic items have become so expensive.

A video shared by @20percent on 14 January 2026 captured a Chinese man reacting in disbelief after learning that South Africans pay around R200 for a screen protector. The clip emerged following footage of President Cyril Ramaphosa walking into a Pakistani-owned phone and electronics store. In the video, the man questions whether the price is true, explaining that in China, screen protectors are often given for free when purchasing a phone, suggesting South Africans are being overcharged.

The cost of everyday tech accessories has become a sore point for many South Africans. With rising living costs, load shedding pressures and a weaker rand, items like phone accessories feel unnecessarily expensive. Unlike phones themselves, screen protectors are seen as necessities, making high prices harder to justify. Comparisons with countries like China quickly highlight the gap between production cost and retail pricing.

Why tech prices hit a nerve in SA

The video by user @20percent resonated because it confirmed frustrations many people already had. Viewers recognised the situation instantly, having paid similar prices without much choice. The reference to a local electronics store made the clip feel grounded in real, everyday experiences rather than abstract comparisons.

He even added that he'd sell three screen protectors for R50, because that's how cheap they should be. People reflected on how pricing practices affect consumers and questioned why such simple items carry premium costs.

What did Mzansi say?

Africa said:

“It's R30 in Durban Victoria street.”

Sleep said:

“My friend sells a screen protector to me for R250, but sells it to my little sister for R30. 🤔”

Mphoh Entleh Precious said:

“I was comparing iPhone prices and see that you sell iPhones for very affordable prices. Yep, I'm definitely getting my iPhone 13 from you next month. 👌❤️”

Nonu Vohra said:

“Every screenprotector have different qualities, it starts from normal, then full glue, then privacy then 9d 11d alot of variety can't compare all of them at the same price”

God's Son said:

“Please open a screen protector company, I'll be the marketing strategy manager... 🥰🥰🥰”

THEKGO said:

“Screen protector is R100/R70, but if you're a smooth talker, you can get it at only R30.”

Joni said:

“You’d make a lot of money; all prices are inflated for no particular reason”

Mari said:

“I agree…that’s a brilliant idea to open a factory… my screen protector is so old and ugly because I cannot justify paying so much money for one…”

