A Johannesburg man posted a video showing his Airbnb property after guests checked out

The content creator warned other Airbnb hosts about a syndicate that books properties and then steals appliances

South Africans were shocked by the theft, with many questioning how guests managed to get past security

A young man from Midrand in Johannesburg has shared a shocking video showing the difficulties of running an Airbnb business after falling victim to what he describes as a syndicate hit. The clip was posted on 11 January 2026 with the caption:

"There's a whole syndicate booking Airbnb, then they steal when checking out 😭 Maara, a whole stove? How?"

The video has left South Africans stunned and questioning how the items could be stolen from a property without anyone noticing.

In the footage, the man shows a TV stand on the wall where the TV has been removed. Then the video moves to the kitchen area, where there's a built-in space for a stove, but the stove is completely gone. Finally, he shows another built-in area in the kitchen where a microwave is supposed to be placed, but that appliance is also missing. From his caption, it's clear he's suggesting there's a syndicate that books into Airbnb properties, stays there, and then leaves with all the appliances when they check out.

The young man has unfortunately become a victim of this issue and posted the video on his TikTok page to bring awareness to this new problem that Airbnb business owners are facing. The clip has sparked major concern online about safety, security, and the verification process used by booking platforms. Many people have questioned how guests managed to walk out with such large items, especially a stove, without security or neighbours noticing anything suspicious.

Watch the TikTok clip below:

Mzansi shocked by the theft

Netizens shared their thoughts on TikTok user @justin_phineas's clip, stating:

@lungile_zungu asked:

"Did they book via Booking.com?"

@tee wrote:

"There's no way this could be real. I refuse to believe this 😳"

@proper_tumza added:

"On Airbnb, they require IDs, and some places require selfies before checking in."

@tee questioned:

"I mean, I've heard of towels being stolen, but a whole stove? How do they get past security with all these things? A bribe?"

@ig_refilwe_tsh gushed:

"I'm so sorry, please only use Airbnb, I think they have insurance for owners. I'm sorry."

@nontib stated:

"As a fellow Airbnb host, my heart goes out to you. ❤️‍🩹 I hope there is some way to resolve through the platform."

@louis commented:

"But don't accept every booking😭 I am sorry this happened."

@[argon]_fatherofkai suggested:

"Nah, they need to start making people sign in with their IDs and Video confirmation, as well as an affidavit, before they can book on the app."

More criminal-related activity in SA

