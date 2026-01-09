A Durban content creator shared a video of a DSW truck cleaning the streets

The woman said she doesn't think she's ever seen one of these mobile street sweepers before

Durban residents had mixed reactions, with some saying they've seen them around the beach and Blue Lagoon area

An Instagram user @poorer_the_explorer, from Durban, who shares content about travel, lifestyle and experiences, posted a video on 8 January 2026 showing something new on the streets. The woman captioned her post:

"DSW really said new year new me 😅😅👏 I don't think I've ever seen one of these in Durban!"

In the video, a DSW truck with a sweeping feature at the front end was moving slowly through the streets, sweeping the roads. As the truck moved, viewers could see the driver looking out of his open window, looking at the rotating brush near the front wheel as he continued sweeping the roads. There was another man assisting him, clearing out certain rubble from the road as the sweeper continued its work.

The woman recorded this video and shared the process of the sweeper on the road. She also mentioned that she really didn't know that they had one of these mobile street sweepers in Durban as part of the government's service delivery to keep the streets clean. Some of the people who commented on the video shared how taken they were with this service. Others stated that it wasn't new and they had spotted them around the area. Some were quite excited and happy with the progress that the government is making for communities.

Watch the video below:

Durban loves the mobile street sweepers

Netizens discussed the Durban mobile street sweepers in action on Instagram user @poorer_the_explorer's clip:

@blueyezblu said:

"There are two that operate in the Durban Beach and Blue Lagoon area. They're sooooo cute. 😍"

@kainkuben shared:

"The Netherlands has a Golf size cart sized one with balloon tyres that are able to drive on and off pavements, and it is a two-man team with a high-pressure hose as well. They are more efficient and able to access better to do a better job."

@vinylkingdj wrote:

"I'm always at Mackeurtan Avenue, but I've never seen them 😄"

@neeleshannaidoo added:

"Oh nice rates money 💰 Keeping the area value up. 🙌"

@danielairey gushed:

"Durban is on fire 🔥🔥🔥 This place is changing."

@six_siks stated:

"We had these trucks in Durban growing up, and they were bigger than this one."

@fathimasstudio explained:

"They're used around town and on the beaches all the time."

@thetileninja suggested:

"Now let's develop some kind of 21st-century drone that can sniff out urine smell sources and let them loose on downtown and the Oceanfront promenade."

