The Tshwane municipality has said that ageing infrastructure is a minor contributor to the recent power outages

The DA in Tshwane has blamed the current political administration for not having a plan

Three of the municipality’s substations have caught fire in the past week

TSHWANE - The Tshwane municipality has downplayed the role of ageing infrastructure in the recent spate of power outages affecting parts of the capital, describing it as a limited factor.

Fires at three municipal substations

This follows fires at three municipal substations in the past week, including one in Olievenhoutbosch linked to vandalism and two in Koedespoort caused by electrical faults. While the DA in Tshwane has blamed the current political leadership for failing to address deteriorating electricity infrastructure, municipal spokesperson Selby Bokaba said ageing systems were only a minor contributor.

He explained that regular maintenance is carried out, but funding constraints remain a challenge. Bokaba added that the issue extends beyond electricity. He noted that bulk water infrastructure is also under strain, as many facilities have exceeded their intended 40-year lifespan and are struggling to cope, particularly in cases of vandalism and tampering.

The DA in Tshwane has blamed the current political administration for not having a plan. Image: MICHELE SPATARI/AFP via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

