“It Can’t Be, Never!”: Mzansi in Disbelief After TikTokker Shares R307 Shoprite Haul
- A South African TikTokker’s Shoprite grocery haul went viral after Mzansi refused to believe what she paid for plastic bags full of items
- The haul included meat, fresh fruit, drinks, frozen chips, spices, branded sauces and toiletries, enough to raise more than a few eyebrows online
- South Africans flooded the comments with doubt and disbelief, saying the kind of value shown in the video belongs to a different era entirely
CHECK OUT: Discover How to Work with Brands, Earn from Affiliate Links, and Tap into Ad Revenue — Because Your Content Deserves to Pay Off.
South Africans are not easily impressed when it comes to grocery receipts, not in this economy. When a TikTok user posted her Shoprite plastic bags full of food, drinks and toiletries for just R307, the internet had a lot of thoughts.
On 27 February 2026, TikTokker @nomfundomthembu05 posted a video showing off her Shoprite grocery haul. Mzansi took one look at the items and started asking questions. The haul was packed with items ranging from chicken fillets and mince to Kellogg’s granola, Nando’s sauce, grapes and two bath soaps. It had South Africans torn between amazement and deep suspicion.
“That’s not possible in 2026”
Many viewers felt the haul was too good to be true, especially given how much food prices climbed in recent years. Some said she forgot to mention the year she made those groceries, as in 2026, getting so much would be impossible.
DON'T MISS IT: Stay Away From Fake News With Our Short, Free Fact-Checking Course. Join And Get Certified!
Food inflation sat at 4.4% year-on-year in January 2026. That number sounds modest on paper. However, South Africans know exactly what it feels like at the till. A trolley that cost R500 two years ago doesn’t look the same today.
The haul that started it all
@nomfundomthembu05's plastic bags included 30 eggs, a 2-litre Oros, a 2-litre Coca-Cola, a smoothie, sliced pineapple, cucumbers, grapes, sphere biscuits, spaghetti, Playboy roll-on and two bath soaps. There were also two different spices, such as Rajah and BBQ. In the bags were also McCain frozen chips, mince, chicken fillets, trays of meat, salad dressing, Koo beans, Parmalat yoghurt, Kellogg’s granola, milk, Nando’s sauce and bananas. This list would make many South Africans reach for the calculator.
Watch the TikTok video below:
Mzansi reacts to the grocery haul
Briefly News compiled comments from Mzansi shoppers who were left in disbelief.
@Sheldon Chawane commented:
“You meant R3,007, neh?😭”
@Keketso Gift Mapulutsoane said:
"In 1992. She forgot to mention the year."
@mpilo wrote:
“It means we are buying at a different Shoprite.”
@Tshepo_Darkhorse noted:
“You bought those eggs for R2,50 neh?😂, or you had vouchers?”
@Zama Mdletshe said:
“Maybe she is dating someone at Shoprite.😭😂”
@Refilwe Shabangu commented:
“It can’t be.🤔”
More articles about grocery hauls
- Briefly News previously reported that that one young babe in Mzansi sparked widespread interest with her latest video, where she flaunted her back-to-the-res grocery haul.
- One South African lady showed off everything she got from Makro in a TikTok video making rounds online.
- A woman in South Africa showed off her broke student mini-grocery haul in a TikTok video, which has gone viral.
PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!
Source: Briefly News
Jim Mohlala (Editor) Jim Mohlala is a Human Interest writer for Briefly News (joined in 2025). Mohlala holds a Postgraduate Diploma in Media Leadership and Innovation and an Advanced Diploma in Journalism from the Cape Peninsula University of Technology. He started his career working at the Daily Maverick and has written for the Sunday Times/TimesLIVE. Jim has several years of experience covering social justice, crime and community stories. You can reach him at jim.mohlala@briefly.co.za