A South African TikTokker’s Shoprite grocery haul went viral after Mzansi refused to believe what she paid for plastic bags full of items

The haul included meat, fresh fruit, drinks, frozen chips, spices, branded sauces and toiletries, enough to raise more than a few eyebrows online

South Africans flooded the comments with doubt and disbelief, saying the kind of value shown in the video belongs to a different era entirely

South Africans are not easily impressed when it comes to grocery receipts, not in this economy. When a TikTok user posted her Shoprite plastic bags full of food, drinks and toiletries for just R307, the internet had a lot of thoughts.

Photos of the Mzansi woman's grocery haul. Images: @nomfundomthembu05

On 27 February 2026, TikTokker @nomfundomthembu05 posted a video showing off her Shoprite grocery haul. Mzansi took one look at the items and started asking questions. The haul was packed with items ranging from chicken fillets and mince to Kellogg’s granola, Nando’s sauce, grapes and two bath soaps. It had South Africans torn between amazement and deep suspicion.

“That’s not possible in 2026”

Many viewers felt the haul was too good to be true, especially given how much food prices climbed in recent years. Some said she forgot to mention the year she made those groceries, as in 2026, getting so much would be impossible.

Food inflation sat at 4.4% year-on-year in January 2026. That number sounds modest on paper. However, South Africans know exactly what it feels like at the till. A trolley that cost R500 two years ago doesn’t look the same today.

The haul that started it all

@nomfundomthembu05's plastic bags included 30 eggs, a 2-litre Oros, a 2-litre Coca-Cola, a smoothie, sliced pineapple, cucumbers, grapes, sphere biscuits, spaghetti, Playboy roll-on and two bath soaps. There were also two different spices, such as Rajah and BBQ. In the bags were also McCain frozen chips, mince, chicken fillets, trays of meat, salad dressing, Koo beans, Parmalat yoghurt, Kellogg’s granola, milk, Nando’s sauce and bananas. This list would make many South Africans reach for the calculator.

Watch the TikTok video below:

Mzansi reacts to the grocery haul

Briefly News compiled comments from Mzansi shoppers who were left in disbelief.

@Sheldon Chawane commented:

“You meant R3,007, neh?😭”

@Keketso Gift Mapulutsoane said:

"In 1992. She forgot to mention the year."

@mpilo wrote:

“It means we are buying at a different Shoprite.”

@Tshepo_Darkhorse noted:

“You bought those eggs for R2,50 neh?😂, or you had vouchers?”

@Zama Mdletshe said:

“Maybe she is dating someone at Shoprite.😭😂”

@Refilwe Shabangu commented:

“It can’t be.🤔”

A screenshot showing the plastic bags from her grocery haul. Image: @nomfundomthembu05

