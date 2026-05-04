Lyle Foster faces growing pressure after Burnley’s relegation as questions rise over his place in Bafana Bafana’s World Cup squad

Owen Da Gama backs Foster’s talent but warns his mindset and consistency could cost him automatic selection

Competition is intensifying in the national team, forcing Foster to prove he deserves a spot among South Africa’s top attackers

Former Bafana Bafana coach Owen Da Gama has warned that Lyle Foster should not assume automatic selection ahead of the World Cup, urging the Burnley forward to earn his place through consistent performances.

Lyle Foster has been warned to earn his place for the Bafana Bafana World Cup squad. Image: EJ Langer/Soccrates

Source: Getty Images

Foster form under spotlight after Burnley relegation

Burnley’s relegation from the Premier League was confirmed on April 26, 2026, after a 1-0 defeat to Manchester City at Turf Moor. It marked the club’s third relegation in five seasons.

Foster made 25 league appearances during the campaign. He scored three goals and provided two assists. Despite the team’s struggles, he remained involved in key attacking phases.

Speaking to KickOff on May 3, 2026, Da Gama defended the striker’s individual contribution.

Da Gama said Foster could not be blamed for Burnley’s relegation, stressing that the striker was not consistently selected during the campaign and that it would be unfair to single him out.

Bafana Bafana World Cup selection race intensifies

Foster has played an important role under Hugo Broos in recent months. During World Cup qualifiers this season, he registered two goals and one assist in six matches.

He also featured prominently at the Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco, where he scored two goals and added two assists in four matches.

Da Gama acknowledged Foster’s ability but stressed that past performances should not guarantee selection.

He added that Foster still has a place in the Bafana Bafana setup, highlighting his natural goal-scoring ability and potential to succeed with the right level of commitment.

Lyle Foster of South Africa, Jiovany Ramos of Panama during the International Friendly match between South Africa v Panama at the DHL Cape Town Stadium on March 31, 2026. Image: EJ Langer/Soccrates

Source: Getty Images

No guarantees in Bafana Bafana squad

According to Goal, the former national team coach pointed to areas where Foster can still improve, particularly his approach.

“Sometimes I believe he is a little too relaxed, but he is undoubtedly a talented player with a goal-scoring instinct,” Da Gama explained.

He emphasised the importance of competition within the squad.

“However, he must not assume automatic selection. I advocate for healthy competition among the Bafana Bafana players.”

Da Gama concluded by emphasising that selection should be based on hard work and consistency, warning that no player should expect automatic inclusion ahead of the World Cup.

The selection battle is expected to intensify as more players push for inclusion ahead of the tournament in the North American countries of Mexico, Canada and the United States.

Mofokeng tops Africa’s U23 rankings

Briefly News also reported that Orlando Pirates starlet Relebohile Mofokeng has been ranked as Africa’s most valuable under-23 player still based on the continent, with a valuation of €3.5 million (approx R71 million).

The 21-year-old midfielder topped Afroscout’s April 2026 list, which highlights emerging talent across Africa.

The ranking has sparked growing interest in Mofokeng’s rise, with scouts and analysts pointing to his creativity and match-winning ability as key factors behind his rapid development.

Source: Briefly News