DJ Hlo was roasted on the timeline when she invited Mzansi to one of her gigs and people claimed they still don't know her song or who she is

The stunning DJ won the Ukhozi FM Song of the Year and many people shared that she ruined their New Year's Day in 2021 when her song Isibani won

They claimed they don't know who voted for the song because they didn't know it at the time and they still don't know it this year

DJ Hlo got dragged on the timeline again. The Isibani hitmaker rubbed many up the wrong way when she took to social media to invite Mzansi to her Ladysmith gig.

DJ Hlo was roasted after she announced her gig online. Image: @djhlo

Source: Instagram

The people who made nasty comments under her comments section claimed they still don't know who she is. They're still angry at the stunning DJ for taking the Ukhozi FM Song of the Year in 2021.

Many people claimed they still have no idea who voted for Isibani because they didn't even know the single. According to ZAlebs, DJ Hlo took to Facebook to invite her fans to her a gig in Ladysmith. DJ Hlo captioned her post:

"Ladysmith I’m coming to your City, let’s meet @vida_loca_lounge this Saturday 10 SEP ?? lets rock."

Hlo got dragged on her comments section after her post. Many Facebook users said they've not forgiven her for ruining their New Year's Day in 2021.

DjMsoja Tshepo wrote:

"You ruined our New Year wena."

Mthobisi MK said:

"I still remember what you did last summer."

Cebo Macarthur Ngalonkulu commented:

"Song of the year loading... I don't know it, but I am going to start voting now, I still don't know your song that won."

Kay Zamor Zwide wrote:

"Another song of the year loading."

Refiloe Elizabeth Lisene said:

"Who voted for you last year."

Ayanda Miya added:

"What you did to us is unforgivable, stay the hell away from us. We don't wanna listen to something that's coming from you."

Big Zulu celebrates 150 Bars hitting 1 million views in 4 days

In other music news, Briefly News reported that Big Zulu took to his timeline to celebrate 150 Bars hitting 1 million views in just four days on YouTube. The Mali Eningi rapper released the trending diss track late on Friday, 19 August.

The star took aim at entire Mzansi rap industry in the song. He shaded artists like Cassper Nyovest, AKA, Stogie T and Emtee, among many.

The star's stans, known as the Nkabi Nation, took to his comment section to share their thoughts on their fave's song hitting a new milestone. @sewelankoana said:

"Every rapper who responds with a diss track it’s more money for you cuz now I have to go back to 150 Bars to listen to what you said about that particular rapper. You're winning."

Source: Briefly News