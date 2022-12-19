SK Khoza takes the crown as one of the most controversial male celebrities of the year

The star charted Twitter trends for all the wrong reasons, including fights on social media to explicit videos that split social media

The former The Queen actor was also accused of domestic violence by his ex-fianceé Ayanda Hlongane

If there were awards for the most controversial male celebrity of the year, SK Khoza would have a landslide victory.

SK Khoza had some controversial moments that saw him topping Twitter trends in 2022. Image: @skcoza.

Source: Instagram

The actor trended for all the wrong reasons in the better part of the year. Briefly News takes a look at some of the moments the Kings of Joburg star charted Twitter trends.

SK Khoza's social media meltdown

The actor topped Twitter trends after his video hurling insults at an elderly man went viral. According to TimesLIVE, the viral video had peeps speculating that he was under the influence of narcotics.

For those living under the rock, SK Khoza became popular when he went head to head with the man shouting the infamous phrase, "You don't know me".

Responding to the matter at the time, he said he overreacted after a misunderstanding. He said what people were saying was "nonsense".

The Black Door star even confirmed that he took tests in front of his family to confirm that he was not under influence. He said:

"I've taken drug tests in front of my family members."

SK Khoza's explicit video

Just before the dust from his social media rants died down, the actor struck again with an explicit video. A video from his OnlyFans account broke the internet.

Reacting to the viral clip, SK Khoza said he was unbothered because it was from his account. He said:

“It’s from my only fans page so I’m chilled.”

Ayanda Hlongwane's abuse allegations against the star

As if the other events were not enough to earn him the 'Drama Queen of the Year' category at the 14th Feather Awards, SK Khoza was also accused of abuse by his ex-fianceé Ayanda Hlongwane.

He debunked the allegations despite Ayanda revealing receipts and pictures to support the claims. She said she dropped the charges because the actor's lawyer had asked for meditation.

Source: Briefly News