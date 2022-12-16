Reality TV star and businessman Mohale Motaung recently took to Twitter to ask people to help him choose a gift

Mohale revealed that he was buying his little sister a gift for completing her bachelor of accounting science degree

People have since taken to the comments to share different ideas for this special gift, Bonang Matheba suggested a car

Mohale Motaung

Source: Instagram

Mohale Motaung received beautiful responses after asking social media users to help him choose a gift for his baby sis, who is graduating cum laude.

"Guys, please help me. My lil sister is graduating cum laude (BAccSc). I wanna buy her a gift - what can I get her? She’s 22, " he tweeted.

People including the award-winning media personality Bonang Matheba, took to the comments section to help Mohale. Many people suggested a car but the proud brother shared that she already has one. @NohleBeryl said:

"An open flight ticket to anywhere in the world she chooses at any time she wants to go. And maybe a http://booking.com voucher as well ♥️"

@Norca_Mo108 wrote:

"Money into her investment account if she has one. Graduates need money to start impilo, and that's what I also plan to do for my brother when he graduates. It's also related to what he's studying, so I thought along those lines. Meaningful and a need."

@Trevortrev100 commented:

"Oh wow. Congrats lil sis. A beautiful cushy glossy gaming chair. It's very versatile, she can use it for leisure, at home in her study or at work in her future office."

