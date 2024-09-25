The former Generations: The Legacy actress Letoya Makhene recently opened up about her healing journey

The actress, who has been trending on social media regarding her marital woes, will be releasing a new song Abantu

The star opened up about the healing journey during an interview on eNCA earlier on

Actress Letoya Makhene talked about her healing journey. Image: @letoyamakhene

Source: Instagram

The South African actress and singer Letoya Makhene will drop her new Abantu single.

Actress Letoya Makhene opens up about her healing journey

Social media has been buzzing after actress Lethoya Makhene and her ex-wife Lebohang Keswa's marital woes flooded online, revealing many dirty secrets.

Recently, the former Generations: The Legacy star shared that she will be dropping her new single, Abantu. The song talks about her healing journey and how it wasn't easy for her during that time. She shared about her journey during an interview on eNCA recently.

ENCA shared the interview video on their Twitter (X) page. The clip was captioned:

"[ON AIR] Healing is never easy, but music can help you get there. And afro sensation Letoya Makhene's latest offering, "abantu", draws inspiration from her healing. She is in conversation with eNCA's @GarethEdwardsSA on channel #DStv403."

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to Letoya's interview

Shortly after the interview of the star was shared on social media, many netizens reacted to it:

@officialtwinny wrote:

"She’s gorgeous, uLebo is going to be triggered and we’re getting new memes."

@Penelope_Makala said:

"I love how she’s quiet minding her own business whilst her EX is doing podcasts and bad mouthing her."

@Diva_Queeeen commented:

"Gareth wanted to go there, but he remembered this is a National news channel and not Podcast and chill."

@Nthabily responded:

"Lebo is going to do another interview."

@eurielsammie1 reacted:

"At least they're both profiting from the breakup."

@Feliza201624122 tweeted:

"Did they ask about her relationship."

Lebo Keswa hits the gym

In a previous report, Briefly News shared online reactions to the businesswoman's workout video.

She revealed that hitting the gym was the best way to deal with heartbreak after her public breakup with Letoya Makhene.

