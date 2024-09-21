Letoya Makhene and Lebo Keswa have been hogging headlines following their public separation

Former Generations actress Letoya Makhene was married to Lebo Keswa, who recently exposed detail about their relationship

Most recently, online users who were taken in by the story shared proof of some of the claims that Lebo Keswa made

Lebo Keswa became a hot topic after exposing her estranged wife, Letoya Makhene. Online users became invested in their relationships when they had a public fallout.

Letoya Makhene's name was buzzing on socials again when people noticed they once wore the same outfit. Image: @Lebo_PulumoM

On X, people found pictures that indicated truth to some of Lebo Keswa's claims. Letoya Makhene had tongues wagging again because of an old photo.

Letoya Makhene wore Lebo Keswa'a clothes

In a post on X, a netizen @LessyJantjie posted a photo showing that Letoya wore a suit identical to one Lebo once wore when she presented more feminine. The online user argued that the identical outfits proved that Letoya refused to give back her clothes, as Lebo claimed in an interview. Letoya wore the outfit in 2023 for an interview with Old Mutual about money's impact on relationships:

What you need to know about Letoya and Lebo

Letoya Makahene and Lebo Keswa were happily married and were a popular couple in Mzansi until rumours started swirling that they were headed for divorce.

Most recently, Lebo Keswa sat on a podcast to discuss her separation from Letoya, which went viral.

South Africans trolled Lebo Keswa after she made serious allegations against Letoya, including drug use.

SA jokes about Letoya and Lebo Keswa sharing clothes

Many people flooded the comment section of the photo. Netizens cracked jokes saying they were more inclined to believe Lebo's story.

@_Lomzi said:

"Haibo guys, don't tell me you haven't worn impahla yomntu ojola name. Doesn't mean awunazo ezakho."

@KoshiNhlane wrote:

"Maybe mama isn't being dramatic after all!"

@Kim_Laura1 said:

"She’s not beating the allegations."

@INGELENGELE_ commenteD:

"I've been saying ukuthi our goat @Lebo_PulumoM is not lying."

@I_am_Bucie agreed:

"I told y’all Lebo wasn’t lying 😂"

