Popular web influencer @danielmarven took to social media to share a video showing a group of women talking about dating older men

The ladies share why dating men who are significantly older than them works to their advantage

Their reasons were based mostly on financial benefits and Mzansi online users took to the comments section to share their thoughts

A video of a group of young women spilling the tea on why they prefer dating older men has been doing the rounds on social media and caused quite the stir.

The clip was shared on Twitter by Mzansi web influencer @danielmarven and shows the women introducing themselves as they disclose their names, ages, occupations and places of residence.

A group of young women spoke about why they choose to date older men in a viral video.

Source: Getty Images

They go on to engage in a group discussion where they share why dating men who are significantly older than them works to their advantage. These reasons include: that older men are in better financial positions than younger men, meaning they can better afford to give them money or spoil them.

One of the ladies shared that older men are more focused on investing in a woman’s livelihood and future as opposed to younger men, who enjoy drinking and partying.

Another lady also said that age and status preference work both ways, as more and more younger men are also opting to date older women who can afford them a softer life.

The , which has over 12K views, certainly got Mzansi online users clicking away as they shared their 2 cents on the hot topic. While some could understand the women’s reasons for their dating preference, others, especially men, thought they were headed down the wrong path.

@mjakes101 replied:

“I understand the ladies, life can’t always be about mine and your perceptions only we are all fighting our own battles, still wish they would see things differently though and realise their own individuality supremacy.”

@armthembu commented:

“Bafuna ukunikwa yonke into mase the old guy amnike 2 kids abaleke , they dont care if he is toxic they become blind to seeing the red flags.”

@WarMachine__3 wrote:

“If God had given some people brains they could have easily been the best women in the world manje heyi.”

@Tendimemoe said:

“I feel that as programmers we should come in and assist these young girls. One thing I have noted is that they are not dating these old men for love but to fulfill certain needs. If those needs are met am sure they will stop this kind of life.”

Source: Briefly News