A young man took to Twitter to voice his opinion on the biased view of women who date men who cheated on their partners to be with them

Tweeps resonated with this statement and expressed their confusion about women who complain when the same man cheats on them

Some had a different take on the observation, pointing to the fact that some couples in that situation ended up getting married

A young man named Braylon posted his views on Twitter of women who date men that cheat on their partners to date them.

Braylon simply posted:

"He cheated on his girl for you and you trust him?"

His statement rang true for most, who agreed with Braylon that trusting a person who cheated doesn't make sense.

Braylon posed a question about how a woman could trust a man who cheated so he could date her and the internet was thrown into a debate. Image: @braylon125/Twitter

Source: Twitter

Peeps on Twitter were thrown into a debate as there were those who believed that if the man in question wasn't happy, then cheating in that case is forgivable.

@hawkfanne12 said:

"So what's the answer then? Be with someone who you trust implicitly (who ended up doing you dirty by cheating and leaving you for another woman) or being with someone who cheated WITH you on her? As they say, better the devil you know than the devil you don't."

@maniazeoficial agreed with Braylon:

@maniazeoficial had an opposing view:

"There’s no justification to cheating. However, people can cheat on someone with another and not cheat any more with anyone else. I know people who cheated on their spouse and got married happily with who they cheated with. Sometimes things happen."

@issiekyriacou said:

@queen_brianna__ also agreed with Braylon:

"RIGHT! This is what I be thinking. How is it at all cute to be the other person?? If you know about their partner then you are just a grimy as the one that’s cheating."

Cat's out the bag: Peeps give their opinions on why men cheat in relationships

The debate about cheating has been a bone of contention for a while among South Africans. Briefly News readers engaged in a heated debate on social media about the age-old question: Why do men cheat in relationships?

A question was posted on our Facebook page:

“Why do men cheat on their partners?"

Peeps got very hot under the collar about the question, with many arguing that cheating happens both ways. One respondent, Themba Mazibuko said:

“Men cheat with other women who are also in relationships with other people, so cheating is not a men problem but it's a human problem.”

Source: Briefly News