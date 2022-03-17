A proud man put up a post on Twitter of his "then and now" story that showed his humble beginnings and now opulent lifestyle

Tweeps were amazed at his life's transformation and applauded him for the achievement while some joked about his source of income

Many impressed peeps asked how he did it while others threw some shade at him in the comment section

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

A man clearly chuffed with his what he accomplished shared pics on Twitter of how it started to where he was now.

One of his pics showed him in his youth posed with another boy while clad in his school tracksuit. The pics told a tale of his life's progression up to when he was seen posing in a Mercedes Benz.

A pic of a man's humble beginnings compared to the present shows an amazing accomplishment that left Mzansi delighted. Image: @Mbuelo_Una/Twitter

Source: Twitter

Twitter peeps praised the man and his companion and offered advice on how they could further develop themselves.

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

@Tshiman58583879 offered a sober perspective:

"The fact that you are driving a car doesn't mean you are successful or wealthy,we are living in the Twenty first century,having a car it's part of basic need,it's in the first step of Maslow's hierarchy,❤️."

@MafereDineo praised the two:

@jobsmokoena complimented the guys:

"Congrats, encouraging to see brothers growing up together and seeing success, when no soldier gets left behind. Do you guys also own or are you working towards owning the stores in the background? Now that would be a greater success."

@AzwinndiniPort1 made an observation:

@handcockrod complimented the pair and offered advice:

"Love to have kids like you guys next year. Kudos. Life is more than cars though."

Proud man shares cool then & now snaps of his crib, Mzansi impressed

More and more men have proved to be winners through time. According to Briefly News, it seemed like apartments had major glow-ups too after one man took to social media and flexed a few incredible "then & now" snaps of his bachelor pad.

Twitter user, @kNtwanano took to his personal account and shared some really inspirational snaps which got many other homeowners thinking about redecorating.

He captioned his pic:

"Where I start vs how far I got! Still not there but small progress counts!"

The humble young man proved that he had an amazing eye for interior design, decorating his new pad to look like something out of a 1970s film. The retro aesthetic featured fluffy throw pillows, funky bar stools and yellow lights under the countertops that really make the room seem perfect for a little disco party.

Source: Briefly News