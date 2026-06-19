South Africans were left confused after musician David Guetta complained about Afro House's dominance on the international stages

Many people assumed that he was taking shots at Black Coffee, because he name-dropped him in his recent interview

Fans seem to be split by David's views, while many defended Black Coffee from the scrutiny

David Guetta was accused of being jealous of Black Coffee. Image: David Becker/Thaddaeus McAdams/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Mzansi was more than convinced that David Guetta's heavy criticism towards the globalisation of Afro House was rooted in jealousy.

In a viral interview with The Ghost Production, David Guetta complained about the popularity of Afro House in ordinary spaces, such as coffee shops, restaurants and clubs.

David Guetta criticises Afro House DJs

In a sit-down interview, David lamented his frustrations over DJs constantly switching to Afro House and not offering anything different. He complained about them remixing everything and making it into an Afro House joint.

"When you go to a bakery to buy a croissant, they are playing Afro House. You go to the restaurant, and they are playing Afro House. You go to the festival, and the clubs are playing Afro House. They play 80s and 2000s music, and it's an Afro House Remix. Then you're like, 'Okay, what's the furthest we can go? We like Afro House, but this cannot go on forever," he said.

The award-winning muso also name-dropped Black Coffee, someone with whom he has worked on the song Drive and shared global stages with, saying that, as much as they are friends, something needs to be done, as this can no longer go on forever.

"No shade, but Black Coffee is my good friend, and I love what he is doing, but we just feel like the world needs something different," he added. "We feel like everyone is doing the same thing."

David Guetta expressed frustrations over Black Coffee dominating coffee shops with Afro House. Image: realblackcoffee

Source: Instagram

Mzansi reacts to David Guetta's criticism

Below are some of the reactions from online users, and many are saying he should stop complaining because there was once a time when everyone was doing his type of music.

VictorianPhoenix said:

"David Guetta L. Why didn’t you say this when your music was number 1, and every DJ was playing Dance music and Pop remixes?"

DYTZ exclaimed:

"We love afro house, so we will continue playing it to the max!"

pug2324 shared:

"Never heard him complain about dance music when it was popping and was constantly played everywhere from 2008 to around 2015."

KING89 exclaimed:

"But his wrong tho people like the music, why not let them play the sound they want!"

Other people, like @Yared_TheGuy, accused David of being jealous of Black Coffee specifically:

"Lived long enough to see Bo David Guetta being jealous of Bo Black Coffee."

Watch the clip reshared by @Yared_TheGuy posted below:

Black Coffee rocks a flashy watch in Monaco

In a previous report from Briefly News, Black Coffee rocked a multimillion rand watch at the F1 2026 Monaco Grand Prix, alongside his girlfriend, Victoria Gonzalez.

Mzansi questioned whether Black Coffee has indeed not honoured the court's judgement, if Enhle Mbali's allegations are anything to go by.

Source: Briefly News