Tyla has been named South Africa's most-streamed local R&B artist on Spotify, cementing her place at the forefront of the country's thriving music scene

Spotify revealed that South Africans spent more than 8.5 billion minutes streaming R&B in 2025

Young listeners aged 18 to 24 are driving the genre's success, with Johannesburg, Cape Town, Pretoria, Durban and Gqeberha leading R&B streams

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Tyla celebrates another major music achievement. Image: Tyla

Source: Instagram

South African music star Tyla has added another achievement to her growing list of accolades after Spotify named her the country's most-streamed local R&B artist.

The recognition comes as the streaming platform revealed that South Africans spent more than 8.5 billion minutes listening to R&B in 2025, highlighting the genre's growing popularity. The latest figures place Tyla at the forefront of a thriving local scene that continues to attract millions of listeners.

Spotify data highlights Tyla's dominance

Spotify's latest streaming insights ranked Tyla ahead of fellow South African R&B artists Sondae, Lloyiso, Elaine and Jordan G. Welch. The rankings reflect the singer's continued influence both in South Africa and abroad, with her music reaching audiences across different markets while maintaining strong support in Mzansi.

Young fans driving R&B's success

The streaming platform reported that listeners aged between 18 and 24 make up the largest share of the country's R&B audience. Johannesburg, Cape Town, Pretoria, Durban and Gqeberha emerged as the leading cities for R&B streams, showing the genre enjoys widespread appeal across South Africa's major urban centres.

R&B continues its upward trajectory

Tyla leads Mzansi's growing R&B movement. Image: Tyla

Source: Getty Images

Spotify highlighted that the latest figures point to sustained growth for R&B in South Africa and across the African continent. The platform's data suggests audiences are increasingly embracing homegrown talent, with Tyla leading a new generation of artists helping the genre reach even greater heights.

As streaming numbers continue to climb, the latest rankings reinforce her position as one of South Africa's biggest musical exports and a key figure in the country's flourishing R&B.

Tyla’s creative album reveal thrills fans

Recently Briefly News reported that Tyla has excited fans after revealing the tracklist for her upcoming album APOP through a creative social media video. The singer showcased the 14-song project by painting the track titles herself in a blacklight-inspired reveal, giving supporters a glimpse into the artistic direction behind the album.

The project includes previously released songs such as Chanel, Is It and She Did It Again featuring Zara Larsson, alongside new tracks that fans are eager to hear.

The unique announcement has received praise from Mzansi, with many celebrating Tyla’s creativity and anticipating the album’s arrival.

Source: Briefly News