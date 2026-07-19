Tyla Tops Spotify's List Of South Africa's Most-Streamed Local R&B Artists
- Tyla has been named South Africa's most-streamed local R&B artist on Spotify, cementing her place at the forefront of the country's thriving music scene
- Spotify revealed that South Africans spent more than 8.5 billion minutes streaming R&B in 2025
- Young listeners aged 18 to 24 are driving the genre's success, with Johannesburg, Cape Town, Pretoria, Durban and Gqeberha leading R&B streams
Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!
South African music star Tyla has added another achievement to her growing list of accolades after Spotify named her the country's most-streamed local R&B artist.
The recognition comes as the streaming platform revealed that South Africans spent more than 8.5 billion minutes listening to R&B in 2025, highlighting the genre's growing popularity. The latest figures place Tyla at the forefront of a thriving local scene that continues to attract millions of listeners.
Spotify data highlights Tyla's dominance
Spotify's latest streaming insights ranked Tyla ahead of fellow South African R&B artists Sondae, Lloyiso, Elaine and Jordan G. Welch. The rankings reflect the singer's continued influence both in South Africa and abroad, with her music reaching audiences across different markets while maintaining strong support in Mzansi.
DON'T MISS IT: Stay Away From Fake News With Our Short, Free Fact-Checking Course. Join And Get Certified!
Young fans driving R&B's success
The streaming platform reported that listeners aged between 18 and 24 make up the largest share of the country's R&B audience. Johannesburg, Cape Town, Pretoria, Durban and Gqeberha emerged as the leading cities for R&B streams, showing the genre enjoys widespread appeal across South Africa's major urban centres.
R&B continues its upward trajectory
Spotify highlighted that the latest figures point to sustained growth for R&B in South Africa and across the African continent. The platform's data suggests audiences are increasingly embracing homegrown talent, with Tyla leading a new generation of artists helping the genre reach even greater heights.
As streaming numbers continue to climb, the latest rankings reinforce her position as one of South Africa's biggest musical exports and a key figure in the country's flourishing R&B.
Tyla’s creative album reveal thrills fans
Recently Briefly News reported that Tyla has excited fans after revealing the tracklist for her upcoming album APOP through a creative social media video. The singer showcased the 14-song project by painting the track titles herself in a blacklight-inspired reveal, giving supporters a glimpse into the artistic direction behind the album.
The project includes previously released songs such as Chanel, Is It and She Did It Again featuring Zara Larsson, alongside new tracks that fans are eager to hear.
The unique announcement has received praise from Mzansi, with many celebrating Tyla’s creativity and anticipating the album’s arrival.
PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!
Source: Briefly News
Rina Mtshengu (Entertainment writer) Rina Mtshengu is an entertainment journalist at Briefly News. Holding an international diploma in Drama and Production Studies, she brings a unique blend of creative storytelling and news reporting to her work. With experience in theatre, film, visual arts, and journalism, Rina specialises in crafting compelling stories that inform, entertain, and spark conversation. Her writing has been featured in The Herald, and she continues to expand her storytelling portfolio through fiction, news, and multimedia content.