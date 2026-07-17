Steve Hofmeyr weighed in on the Bokkieweek tournament, arguing that many Springboks were inspired by the tournament as children

Bokkie Week faced backlash and a parliamentary investigation over allegations that the event was limited to Afrikaner children from Afrikaans-medium schools

Public reaction highlights divisions on Bokkieweek's relevance and inclusivity in South African rugby

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Steve Hofmeyr shared his thoughts on the Bokkieweek tournament. Image: Steve Hofmeyr

Source: Facebook

Popular musician Steve Hofmeyr has waded into the growing controversy surrounding Bokkieweek, taking to X to defend the youth sporting tournament which has come under intense public and parliamentary scrutiny. His post argued that many of South Africa's most celebrated Springbok players owed part of their inspiration to the event during their formative years.

Bokkieweek, which ran from 6 to 10 July 2026 in Naboomspruit, Limpopo, drew accusations of racial exclusivity after reports alleged that Afrikaner Volkseie Sport (AVS) had circulated invitations to rugby, netball and hockey trials open only to white Afrikaner children attending Afrikaans-medium schools. Adding to the controversy, teams were reportedly grouped along South Africa's pre-democracy provincial boundaries, a structure many critics viewed as a deliberate throwback to the apartheid era.

South Africa's Parliament has since called for an urgent investigation into the tournament. The intervention came within days of the event's conclusion, with lawmakers demanding clarity on whether the competition actively excluded children based on race.

Hofmeyr posted his thoughts just days after the controversial tournament wrapped up, writing:

"You can't celebrate Springbok achievements without asking how many of them were inspired by Bokkie Week as youngsters."

See the post that reignited the debate below:

The comment struck a nerve across Mzansi, with many pointing out that some of the Springboks' most beloved players would never have been welcome at the event.

Mzansi reacts to Steve Hofmeyr's Bokkieweek post

@AfrXica pushed back on the musician's reasoning, writing:

"Yes you can. I didn't know about Bokkie Week, and yet I'm the biggest Springbok supporter. What you can't expect is a Politician to support Bokkie Week unless he can steal funds or gain votes, one way or the other, from it. Why apply logical arguments to these corrupt people?"

@MinisterOfEish dismissed the comparison between the tournament and elite rugby development, writing:

"Now you're talking nonsense. The teams at Bokkie Week are sub-standard. The best team at Bokkie Week will struggle to beat a Craven Week team."

@clauder42 pointed to some of the Springboks' biggest names as evidence that the tournament's reach does not extend to the whole team:

"Siya, Cheslin, Kirtley, Beast, Ox and many others weren't — in fact they couldn't even come close..."

@PinkOllieZATrad turned attention to the pressure being applied to Bokkie Week's sponsors, writing:

"All the government has to do to throw a spanner in the works of Bokkie Week is to threaten the sponsors not to go along with the state of affairs. You know, like @SABreweries is doing to you right now. And unfortunately our old nation is so weak they trip over their own feet to appease their sponsors."

Mzansi reacted to Steve Hofmeyr's post on Bokkieweek. Image: Steve Hofmeyr

Source: Facebook

Gayton McKenzie weighs in on Afrikaner-only Bokkiesweek

Meanwhile, Briefly News previously reported that Gayton McKenzie joined the debate surrounding the controversial Bokkiesweek.

His response to a controversial school sports event drew widespread attention from supporters and critics alike.

Source: Briefly News