Briefly News posed a very controversial question about men cheating and many men in Mzansi are not happy about it

Readers were quick to share their opinions with many saying that the question was phrased in a sexist manner

Peeps hit back with many reasons why men supposedly cheat and one user said those who are unfaithful lack basic self-respect

Social media users debated about why men cheat in Briefly News' relationship poll. Image: News Briefly/ Facebook and Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Briefly News readers engaged in a heated debate on social media about the age-old question: Why do men cheat in relationships?

Briefly News posted the question on its Facebook page: “Why do men cheat on their partners?"

Peeps got very hot under the collar about the question with many arguing that cheating happens both ways.

Vusi Vuvu Mokgope said:

“Useless question I've ever come across in my entire life.”

Thabo Khumalo said:

“Admin I suspect that you're a female because you make it seen as if women don't cheat, only men cheat, remember those girls’ men are cheating with,# are also in relationships they're not single, so they're also cheating on their bfs/husbands... The Q should've been, 'Why do people cheat on their partners?' ”

Themba Mazibuko said:

“Men cheat with other women who are also in relationships with other people, so cheating is not a men problem but it's a human problem.”

Isaac Maite Maite said:

“Also ask yourself why women cheat on their partners. Fare well with your investigation, Madam.”

Sambo Phindokuhle Abdullah said:

“Because you trying to teach us something total against the principle/laws of nature.”

Mncedi Jozana said:

“There's no reason for anyone to cheat, it's their choice. People cheat because they want to cheat, that's it.”

Trymore Makumbe said:

“It's the work of the Devil.”

Nina Nalakazi Veli said no self respecting person would betray their partner:

“Anyone who cheats doesn’t have backbone, they have no self-value."

