Mihlali Ndamase reacted to a netizen’s tweet about aiming for the sky in relationships, expressing what it would take to put a ring on her finger

The stunning YouTuber made it clear that she is not one to lower her standards for the sake of being a wife, knowing that someone is willing to fulfil her desires

A mini gender war broke out in Mihlali’s comments with women agreeing with her sentiments and men arguing the practicality of her beliefs

Mihlali Ndamase caused quite a stir on Twitter yesterday afternoon after sharing her marriage ideals. The influential star blatantly revealed that she wants only the best in her lifelong union after reading that someone’s husband gifted them a yacht.

Mihlali Ndamase sounded off on the requirements her future spouse should meet to keep her happy. Image: @mihlalii_n

Mihlali let her followers know that she deserves all the luxury she can get from a man who wants to be with her forever. The makeup enthusiast boldly agreed with a lady who advised women to shoot for the stars when choosing a spouse. She said:

“Exactly why I don’t believe in settling, there are men out there doing the MOST for their women & I must beg Thabo for the bare minimum? Please.”

Like clockwork, Mihlali’s tweets flowed with reactions from South Africans who either praised or bashed her. The personality’s sentiments also seemed to spark a gender war in her comments as people shared their opposing opinions. See some of the discussions below:

@AfricaFirst9 said:

“I read the whole paragraph, patiently expecting to see something like, "girls work on affording your own boats or flowers", but it was nowhere to be found.”

@empresspk commented:

“But I don’t understand gents. You want independent women and then want them to also not demand a boat. The current woman has the ability to own a business and be their own provider…so why must an entrepreneur settle. Because you wouldn’t settle as a man either. Preference!”

@YonkeInto wrote:

“Someday, when I’m walking my dog or pushing a trolley, I hope to collide shopping carts with a woman who understands that “doing a lot for your woman” has absolutely nothing to do with money. No attack on you because I don’t know your experiences.”

@DJLYNDRISH added:

“I’m with you on that one and also what men don’t realize is that being alone is not such a bad idea like they think.”

Mihlali Ndamase roasted for comments on Uncle Waffles controversy

Earlier, Briefly News reported that Mihlal Ndamase thought she was using her activism bone when she called South African men out on the comments about Uncle Waffles’ outfits of choice. Little did she know that the tables would turn and her moment of social activism into a targeted roasting session.

Uncle Waffles had almost broken the internet with her underwear when the comments started. ZAlebs reported that the young DJ's fashion choices rubbed a few peeps the wrong way, sparking nasty comments about the celeb.

Many had already been doubting her talents, and the viral photos led a tweep to say she uses nudity to sell her brand. Mzansi female celebs could not sit back and let a fellow woman be dragged on the internet for being comfortable with her body.

Among the vocal celebs was YouTuber Mihlali Ndamase. She took to Twitter to tell men to stop discussing Uncle Waffles and the responses were far from cute.

