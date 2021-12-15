Mome took to Instagram to spill on her motives for not broadcasting the nitty gritty’s of her spiritual gift with her followers

The reality TV star encouraged her fans to do their own thing before uncovering the challenges and disapproval she’s faced because of her awakening

Mahlangu dove into the origins of her calling, her family’s reactions and having to embrace the process in order to heal while promising to share more in the future

Mome Mahlangu has not said much about her sacred pursuit until now and she has remarkably valid reasons. After receiving requests for more information, the TV personality decided to finally speak out.

Mome is not one to typically shy away from public attention, but she has been protecting her spiritual journey from the world. On Monday, the health buff uncovered her main reason for holding back, saying:

“We heal first then we open up, generational healing is messy but it has to happen for you to become what you are destined to be.”

She then disclosed the obstacles she overcame to fully accept her spiritual calling, including rejection from her family and a childhood migraine and epilepsy diagnosis. Mome further explained that she has been happier since welcoming her gift despite the disapproval. She said:

“I will gradually share the dreams experience and how hard it is to be gifted and how hard it is to share cause people are not well receiving to it,”

She concluded:

“My soul is happy and I dream harder now due to acceptance of me and doing me for me to be mentally, emotionally and spiritually balanced.”

Mome’s words seemed to resonate with fans who took to the comments to show their support. See some of the remarks that flood the TV star’s Instagram comments below:

@gaonepearlmoiloa wrote:

“I think it is high time you wrote a book Mome, your story is too powerful.”

@tlhogi_a_star commented:

“Gifted people don't have it easy and are the most misunderstood people.”

@nomaswazi.africa added:

“May your journey be blessed beyond measure.”

Mome Mahlangu opens up about her spiritual journey, shares snap in prophet attire

Previously, Briefly News reported that Mome Mahlangu took to social media to share about her spiritual journey. The media personality expressed that she was at peace because of her gift.

The reality TV star said she used to have dreams she did not understand when she was young. Mome revealed her mom used to explain that they weren’t dreams but messages that she would understand when she's an adult.

She said now she understands her past visions because she has accepted her spiritual calling. According to TshisaLIVE, Mome recently said that she's not a sangoma but a prophet.

Taking to Instagram on Monday, 22 November, Mome posted a snap of herself gracefully donning her prophet attire. Her fans took to her comment section on the app to share their thoughts on her story. Check out some of their comments below:

@silindile_jiyane said:

"Now it makes so much sense to me."

@nkoanerebecca wrote:

"I'm sooo proud of you ngwana badimo."

@lonalove_ketsiwe commented:

"That's why I was always drawn towards you. CAMAGU ngane yedlozi..."

@lebogang_mahlalela said:

"I truly love how the veil is coming off of us when looking into our existence. We are the lights of this world indeed."

