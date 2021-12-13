Boohle opened up about the challenges of maintaining an optimistic outlook as a public figure

The amapiano vocalist explained that smiling in the face of difficulties is part of her job, urging her followers to join her in spreading kindness

Boohle further revealed that she is ready for her star to rise to the heights reached by globally recognised celebs

Buhle “Boohle” Manyathi sounded off on the expectations she’s had to face as a noteworthy singer. The Siyathandana collaborator got candid about the struggle of maintaining a happy face for fans even on her worst days.

Boohle explained that the hardest part of her job is smiling through bad days. Image: @boohle_sa/Instagram

Boohle gave fans a glimpse into what she’s found challenging about stardom. We all have tough days, but Boohle explained that she has to put up a brave face for the sake of her job in these instances. She said:

“We go through a lot every day but we have to get out there and smile and do what we do. Make people happy.”

Fans rushed to Boohle’s comment section to show her support. Many acknowledged her struggles by sharing kind words and red heart emojis. One fan offered Boohle an intuitive look into her prosperous future, sharing:

“You gonna have your own company soon and you won't have pressurise yourself too much... for now hang in there.”

Boohle also used the example of her job’s requirements to encourage fans to adopt a similar attitude by being kind. She explained that the simple act of being compassionate can go a long way, saying:

“ Be kind to someone today, you might just make their day, or change their lives.”

Boohle shoots for the stars

Although Boohle is still adjusting to being a recognizable face, she is ready to reach for greater heights. According to TshisaLive, the 23-year-old vocalist has plans to become the world’s next superstar.

Boohle told the publication that she envisions herself as a global hitmaker, collaborating with the likes of Rihanna and Ed Sheeran. She shared her dream of being recognised worldwide, declaring:

“I want to be international. The whole world needs to be calling out 'Boohle'.”

Boohle catches smoke for saying she wrote Siyathandana

Previously, Briefly News reported that Boohle was criticised for revealing that she wrote Cassper Nyovest's hit song Siyathandana. The talented songstress is the voice behind the vocals of the song that dominated charts and dance floors.

The musician was a guest on MacG's Podcast and Chill when she shared that Mufasa only wrote his verse in the song. Boohle also shared that she was not in the studio when Cass recorded his part. She said:

"He didn’t write anything on that song. He only came with his verse. I wasn’t even there."

Mufasa had claimed on social media that he wrote the lyrics to the banger. Mzansi social media users shared mixed reactions to the stunner's revelation. Check out some of the comments below:

@_boxLogik_ wrote:

"Nywe nywe Cassper only wrote his verse. When Boohle also stole the chorus' tune from Bob Sinclair 'world hold on". A song which had many remixes in South Africa around 2007."

@Nqobanim5 said:

"Most of us didn't know her before the song, also other producers will be hesitant about working with her since she reveals what happens behind the scenes."

@DiezelFibre commented:

"I agree! There was absolutely NO need! She said a lot of things that she wasn’t even supposed to say! I wouldn’t be surprised if we don’t hear about her in a few months!"

Source: Briefly.co.za