An East London woman, Zininzi Mpurwana, is an inspiration to the nation after defying the odds despite suffering from TB Meningitis

The young lady, Zininzi, was diagnosed with meningitis at the age of 10 but she never saw her adversity as limit

The woman who is based in the Buffalo City Municipality shares her inspiring story with Mzansi as she is a qualified car driver

Zininzi Mpurwana is a woman who defied the odds and went all out to ensure she changes her life around. The East London-based lady contracted Tuberculous Meningitis at the age of 10 and that led to paralysis.

However, the ambitious go-getter refused to let her disability define her and instead chose to use it to be more creative and content in her daily life.

Briefly News looks at this inspiring story of a woman who is now a beneficiary of the Engen Driver Empowerment programme. Mpurwana subscribes to the notion that “life isn’t about waiting for the storm to pass…it’s about learning to dance in the rain.”

Zininzi Mpurwana was diagnosed with TB Meningitis but she is now a professional driver.

According to a press release received by this website, Mpurwana states that she does not have sleepless nights on matters beyond her scope. She makes it clear that she used to be overly sensitive but that is the thing of the past now. The qualified community development worker said:

“I used to be overly sensitive and emotional when people discriminated against me or excluded me, or when I overheard people’s hurtful comments but, over the years, I have learnt that life is all about attitude and now rather than being defensive and emotional, I try and educate people. As she managed to secure a job but retrenched it in 2016, Zininzi now survives on contractual work whilst also volunteering as a programme manager at the Disability Economic Empowerment Trust (DEET). She added that it was at DEET that she first heard about an Engen sponsored driver training programme for people with disabilities.

The statement sighted by Briefly News indicates that the giant petroleum company has been in partnership with the DEET dating back to 2019. The duo focuses on initiatives aimed at enhancing the quality of life of persons with disabilities. She added:

“I decided to apply when I heard all the positive feedback from others who had been on the programme. Since my retrenchment, I have applied for numerous positions without any feedback. I know that having a driver’s licence will at least get me onto the shortlist. The driver’s programme has been very empowering so far and the instructors are so patient. I can’t believe that I can move a car forward with oncoming traffic and overtake cars without driving off the road. I thought I was dreaming on the first day and kept pinching myself.”

Zininzi Mpurwana was diagnosed with TB Meningitis but she is now a professional driver.

The Engen driver training programme for people with disabilities commenced in October 2021 and will roll out through to the first quarter of 2022 in the Free State, Limpopo, North West, Mpumalanga and the Eastern Cape. In addition, its aim is to uplift 20 beneficiaries per province by helping remove barriers and put 100 new skilled drivers on the road.

Engen’s general manager: corporate strategy and communications, Khalid Latiff, explained the programme guides people with disabilities through the full driver’s licence application process.

“This cover learner’s license preparation and coaching, booking of learners and driver’s licenses, a minimum of 20 hours driving practice with a qualified instructor as well as covering all fees and insurance costs. As a caring and inclusive company with ‘heart’, this aligns with Engen’s commitment to the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, which endeavour to ensure a better and more sustainable future for all.”

