Proteas cricketer Rassie van der Dussen has come to the defence of Bafana Bafana following criticism from Irish commentators who have ridiculed the team’s showing at the FIFA World Cup.

So far, the South African side has recorded one defeat—against Mexico—and played out a draw with Czechia. They are set to conclude their group-stage campaign on Thursday, 25 June, when they face South Korea.

Rassie responds to Bafana Bafana backlash

Bafana Bafana’s performances at the tournament have drawn heavy scrutiny from both fans and pundits.

A significant portion of the criticism has come from outside South Africa, including from individuals whose own national teams did not qualify for the competition.

One of the more vocal critics was Irish betting firm Paddy Power, which posted on social media: “I need to see evidence of South Africa qualifying for this tournament, because I’m wondering how on Earth it happened”.

The comment sparked backlash from South African users, including sports personality Rory Petzer, who fired back with: “This aged as well as an Ireland RWC quarterfinal.”

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Adding to the response, Proteas cricketer Rassie van der Dussen also weighed in sharply, simply asking: “Which group is Ireland in?”

Source: Briefly News