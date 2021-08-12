Man Regrets Cheating on His Partner, Shares Heartfelt Post to Try Win Her Back

A local man has penned a heartfelt letter to his ex-lady after cheating on her

The young guy shared that his supportive girlfriend had seen him through unemployment and the death of his father but he still ended up being unfaithful

Hoping to win her forgiveness, he shared a wordy apology

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

A local man has Mzansi thinking long and hard after heading online to share what cheating did to his relationship. The young guy lost the love of his life after breaking her trust by stepping outside the relationship.

A local man regrets cheating on his woman. Images: Bhekumuzi Kubheka/Facebook

Source: Facebook

Heading online, Bhekumuzi Kubheka detailed exactly all the regret he was feeling.

"The biggest mistake I have ever did in life, was to cheat on this woman, hurt her and allowed to loose her my life. I regret it everyday of my life. These women was there for me during the most darkest days of my life," he began.

Kubheka says his lady supported him during an challenging gap year, even giving up her lunch money so he could buy R10 airtime. The supportive girlfriend helped her man push his car when it broke down more than a few times and never critisiced the unemployed youngster for not being able to provide for their child financially.

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

More than anything, the beautiful young woman stood by his side when his father died.

"When my father had stroke, she came to stay with me to help me uplift, bath, cook, feed, run hospitals and doctors for my father, she was there!!!, till my dad passed away. When I was struggling to raise funds to bury my father, she and her family were there to rescue me out to bury my dad," he shares.

Kubheka did not detail how it happened but says he ultimately ended up cheating on his woman.

"After all that I messed up and cheated on her, my father must be turning in his grave for all which I did to this woman... I regret it every single day of my life and wish I could turn back the time to make her mine again."

Hoping to win back her heart, he penned the heartfelt Facebook post. Today, all the apologetic man can do is ask for the mystery ladies forgiveness and hope for the best.

Woman opens up about tough relationship with mom, shares how she found healing

In more relationship news, Briefly News previously reported that a local woman has opened up about her often difficult relationship with her mother.

Speaking exclusively with Briefly News, Phumzile Grace Ntshabele says she had been damaged by the advice given to her by her mother.

Growing up as an awkward teen the young woman was encouraged to use her body as a means of acquiring food and other items for the household.

Today, the inspiring young woman shares how she found healing and some advice for anyone going through a similarly difficult parent-child relationship.

Check out the interview below:

Hi Phumzile. Please tell us more about yourself? (early life, upbringing, education, etc...)

"My name is Phumzile Grace Ntshabele. I'm a mother of 2, aged 40 and I grew up in the Eastrand, in a Township called Tsakane. I had 3 siblings and we, unfortunately, lost my eldest Brother Mandla to suicide when I was 13 years.

"I was a bit of an introvert growing up, you would hardly find me in the streets or mingling with other kids. I was always told that I was too dark and too skinny by my family and friends, this lead to an underlying issue of low self-confidence. "

Later, Phumzile would build her confidence by walking in pageants. The beauty queen boasts many titles including Miss Secondary Schools, second Princess Kaizer Chiefs.

She went on to open up about her relationship with her mother. Phumzile shared that from a young age, her mother encouraged the beautiful teenager to exchange sexual favours for groceries and other desired items.

"My relationship with my Mother growing up was fine until she wanted me to start using my boyfriends through sex to buy groceries and some of the things that were needed in the home (this is where our issues began).

"I believed Mothers were there to nurture and protect their children, but I found my situation to be different and I was strongly against the advice my mother was giving me...

"I, later on, realized that my mother's love was always driven by material things, so when I won most of the pageants I entered, I would win gifts and all those gifts went to my mother because I wanted her love and approval but these gifts were never enough for her. She would re-gift them at family and friends weddings."

Have you and your mom managed to reconcile, and if yes, how did you fix the relationship?

"No. I had made several attempts to but the last attempt lead to her uttering in her own words that "She hated me and that I was buying her love".

I decided to give her space from that point onwards but I still have hopes of reconciliation though it would take a great intervention. In my heart, I have let go of any bitterness I held towards her. She is my Mother after all and I will always long for a happy and healthy relationship with her."

Speaking about the impact their poor relationship has had on Phumzile, the young woman shared that at one point she, unfortunately, found herself in the very cyle her mother had encouraged.

What impact did your relationship with your mother have on you and how have you grown?

"I tried as hard as I could to avoid falling into her advice but because of desperation at onepoint in my life, fell into the very same trap she wanted me to fall into.

"I slept with a man I didn't love just so that I could pay rent and make it through school to the next month.," she explained.

More than anything, Phumzile wants all women to know they can rely on one another and works hard to protect her sisters from a similar fate. She's encouraging local ladies to support one another business ventures especially.

"I've learnt to protect other women, even strangers. I do not ever want to see any woman fall into the trap I fell into, it's still an embarrassing and shameful truth to share but I have to share.

"If we support each other as women (in whatever way we can) we can protect each other from facing such difficult and testing situations."

What advice can you give other South Africans who have troubled relationships with their parents?

"It's such a tricky question because every relationship requires work from both parties. I personally think it's important for parents to realise that there is no parenting manual (I speak to myself too when I say this) we all need some form of assistance and support but one of the building blocks is for us to listen to our children and not become dictators. Their opinions and feelings matter too, give them a platform to be free to express themselves with you so you can nurture the relationship. "

Source: Briefly.co.za