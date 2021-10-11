A young man said that after taking a liking to a young lady on Facebook, he remained persistent for years

The first time the man sent the lady a DM, she thought he was dishonest and rebuffed his attempt at small talks

Two years after, the man came again and tried his luck, an act that got them finally on the path of lasting love

A young man Abraham Oke has spoken to Legit TV’s Damilare Okunola about how he met his wife on Facebook.

He revealed that the first time he sent her ‘Hi’, the lady thought he was a criminal that wanted to lure her. Oke backed off and told God that if she is really his wife, no man will take her from him.

Two years after, he returned to her DM and sent another “Hi”. The lady gave him attention and their love story started.

The man said he noticed that she is wife material.

I thought he was unserious

In telling her own side of the story, Mrs Oke said that she had to rebuff him the first time because she went on his page and saw him in a photo with another lady. She thought he was one of the many cheats out there.

During their five years of courtship, the two never met until their introduction. They planned their wedding online. The lady said she was really shy the first time she met him in real life.

What attracted me

Abraham stated that the woman’s smiles were one of the many things that drew him to her. Speaking on how much he loves her, the man said he cannot define the depth of his love for her.

The man added that the first lady he loved did not work out because his parents were not in support and never liked her. He said parental support is very important for peace in the home.

Despite the first rejection he got from his present wife, he waited for two years and kept following her up strategically.

Watch the full video below:

Holy Spirit said we must marry on time

